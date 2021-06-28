How To Get The Loki Skin In Fortnite? Here's More About The Fortnite Crew Subscription

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games of all time. This is mostly because of the different skins and features that have been added to the game. Currently, the makers have brought in a huge variety of Fortnite new skins and cosmetics to the game. Some of the players have been trying to unlock these skins and are thus asking questions about it. Currently, they are trying to get information about the Loki July crew pack and are asking questions like how to get the Loki skin in Fortnite. To help out these players, here is all the information we have about the same.

How to get the Loki skin in Fortnite?

Fortnite makers have now added a new Loki July crew pack and the players have been loving it. Recently, the makers have added this Fortnite new skin in their game and the users want to get their hands on it. This skin has been added as a part of the Fortnite crew pack and to get this, the users will need to have the Fortnite Crew subscription. This feature gives the players one skin every month and other things like cosmetics, a loading screen and some V-Bucks in the game. This Loki skin is going to be launched in July and because it's a part of the Fortnite Crew pack, the players can only get the skin through the subscription and cannot buy it from the in-game store. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can give you more information about this Fortnite Crew subscription.

Recently, Fortnite players have been trying to locate Beach Brutus in the game. To find this NPC, the players will have to land at Believer beach in the game. Then they will have to start moving towards the northern side of the Believer Beach skatepark. There you will need to spot a parasol and the Beach Brutus will be just next to it. Here are the other challenges released by the makers.

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1): 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5): 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3): 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20): 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1): 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1): 30,000 XP

Use nuts and bolts (0/3): 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER