How To Get The New Eevee Evolutuiuon In Pokemon Go? Here's More About Sylveon

The makers of Pokemon Go have constantly been expanding their Pokeverse by adding a number of new Pokemon in the game. Because of these additions, the users have been extremely curious to know more about the new Pokemon added to the game. They are thus asking questions like how to get the new Eevee evolution in Pokemon Go. To help them, here is all the information that is required to get the new Eevee evolution, Sylveon. Read more.

How to get Sylveon in the game?

The players can now get the strongest Eevee evolution in the game. This is only because the makers have now introduced the most awaited Sylveon in the game and the players certainly want to get their hands on this Pokemon. But there seems to be a small glitch that has been picked up by the gamers recently. All the players need to do is change the nickname of their Eevee to Kira to evolve it to Sylveon. They will also need to make Eevee their buddy Pokemon. It is also important to collect a total of 70 hearts with Eevee by feeding it Berries and treats, walking and playing with it, or by taking it to new PokeStops to get the strongest Eevee evolution. The most viable option for the players is to wait till they get a shiny Eevee to get Sylveon. Here are some valuable stats for the popular Pokemon, Eevee. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the players.

Base Stats for Eevee

Max CP: 1210

Attack: 104

Defense: 114

Stamina: 146

Generation: Generation 1

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 10%

Buddy Distance: 5 km

Pokédex Height: 0.3 m

Pokédex Weight: 6.5 kg

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Weakness

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

Resistance

39.1% Damage - Ghost type

Eevee Moveset

Quick Attack + Last Resort

Tackle + Last Resort

Quick Attack + Body Slam

Tackle + Body Slam

Quick Attack + Dig

Quick Attack + Swift

Tackle + Swift

Tackle + Dig

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemon from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. Apart from this, their Gible community day is also coming up. This event will start from Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

