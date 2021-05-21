How To Get The Shadow Ruby Skin In Fortnite? Complete The Shadow Ruby Challenges

Fortnite has been one of the most played Battle Royale games of all time with makers constantly adding new skins and weapons to their game. A new skin, Shadow Ruby skin has been released and the players seem to love it. They are thus asking questions like how to get the Shadow Ruby skin in Fortnite. So to help them out, here is all the information required to get the Shadow Ruby skin. Read more

How to get the Shadow Ruby skin?

The makers of Fortnite have now released the Shadow Ruby skin and its entire bundle. The players can get this bundle for free by directly going into the Fortnite store and clicking on the purchase option. This will unlock the entire Shadow Ruby skin and bundle that the players can get after completing Shadow Ruby challenges. All these challenges seem to be extremely easy thus it is certainly a must to get your hands on this new Shadow Ruby skin. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help you out by showing how to complete these Shadow Ruby challenges easily. Read more about Fortnite.

Sometimes, it's more fun to stay in the shadows.



PC players, log in and head to the Shop to claim the Street Shadows Challenge Pack and unlock free rewards including:



- Ruby Shadows Outfit

- Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

- Sky Shadow Glider



More info: https://t.co/5RexYUtFLi pic.twitter.com/XeMd7tLngQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2021

Shadow Ruby Challenges:

Play with Friends: Ruby Shadow Back Bling

Outlast opponents: Ruby Shadow Glider

Deal Damage to Opponents: Ruby Shadow Pickaxe

Complete Ruby Shadow Quests: Ruby Shadow Skin

Fortnite's weekly challenges have also been released. The players are required to first build the sandcastle and then destroy the sandcastle to complete the weekly challenges in the game. These are two different challenges. but they can be done together. All the players need to do is find a quiet spot on the beach to finish this challenge. Because of the popularity around it, there might be a number of other players trying to finish this challenge so be aware about them. The layers can use two Fortnite Sandcastle locations currently. The first one being at the edge of the map just below Holly Hedges. The second location being just at the edge of the map near Dirty Docks. These locations will also give the players a lot of loot thus opting to complete the challenge at the start could be helpful. Apart from this, here is also a list of weekly challenges released by the gamers themselves. Read more

Eliminate a player while swimming (1)

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (150)

Pickaxe elimination (1)

Build sandcastles (3)

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (100)

Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle (1)

Destroy sandcastles (3)

