How To Get Tirtouga In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

In Pokemon Go, Tirtouga was first introduced into the game as part of the Fossil event. It is considered to be a unique Pokemon by many veteran players of Pokemon Go. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get Tirtouga in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Tirtouga, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Tirtouga

Tirtouga comes under the Water & Rock-type Pokémon. Max CP of Tirtouga is 1488. Tirtouga eventually evolves into Carracosta. In the next section, we will look at how to get Tirtouga in Pokemon Go.

How to get Tirtouga in Pokemon Go?

There is no doubt that Tirtouga is a very rare Pokemon in the entire game. The only way you will be able to get Tirtouga is to hatch 7KM eggs. Unlike other Pokemon, you wouldn’t be able to find it in the wild as well. Also, you should note that there is no guaranty that the 7KM egg you hatch will give you Tirtouga. From these facts, what we can understand is that there is a lot of uncertainty in getting Tirtouga in the game. All we can tell you is to make up your mind before you start going after getting Tirtouga in Pokemon Go. The best chance of you having a Tirtouga is to hatch as many 7KM eggs as possible.

The biological details of Tirtouga in Pokemon Go

Tirtouga comes under the reptilian family. It exactly resembles a baby turtle. The body of this Pokemon is blue coloured. It also has black spots at the edge of its body. The black shell of Tirtouga has 6, circular indentations in it. It is equipped with a black upper beak and a mask. Actually, the mask covers the entirety of its head. Underneath its eyes, you can see a blue coloured patch. The shell of Tirtouga is pretty tough. It has the ability to dive down up to 1000 meters. Usually, Tirtouga hunts its prey vigorously. It is considered to be the ancestor of many turtle Pokemon.

Tirtouga best moveset

The best moveset for Tirtouga is Water Gun & Surf.

Tirtouga weakness in Pokemon Go

It is weak to Grass, Ground, Fighting, and Electric moves.

Tirtouga evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of how to get Tirtouga in Pokemon go and the basic details of Tirtouga. Getting this pokemon is very, very tough in the entire game.

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER