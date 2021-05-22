How To Get Vault Key In Apex Legends? Here's All We Know About The Game

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular free to play FPP shooting games available out there. The makers have constantly been working on making their game better by releasing new content for their players. But recently, this new update has got the players asking questions about it. They are trying to find out how to get a vault key in Apex Legends and where to find vault keys in the game.

Where to find Vault Key in Apex Legends?

There are a total of three different vaults in Apex Legends. These vaults have been spread throughout the map and the players will need a vault key to open up these doors. The players can find the vault key location on the map easily by spotting a loot drone. These players can get the vault key by shooting the drome down. Keep in mind that these drones have the ability to change colour from blue to purple, to gold.

Each colour indicated that the loot drones are of different tiers of loot. But to get the vault key locations in the game, keep an eye out for drones that have red panels on. The drones should not be of only one colour. These are the only drones that have vault keys in them. So make sure to shoot these drones down and head to any of the vaults in the game. The vault will basically give you access to a room full of loot. Apart from this, the makers have also released a new set of Apex Legends 1.68 Patch Notes. To help the players, here are all of the changes made to the game. Read

Apex Legends Patch Notes

Fixed an error that was preventing players from logging in ("Array index 1 is out of range")

Arenas matches will now end if there are no players left on the enemy team

Arenas should now track “time survived” more consistently

Arenas should no longer display the "Apex Legends" screen transition with incorrect textures sometimes

Fixed low detail player models in the lobby. Goodbye derpy blob Legends, you will be missed

Valkyrie's passive no longer highlights players that are not alive and/or in spectator mode

Bloodhound will no longer be able to see tracking markers for Valkyrie while she’s using her jet pack. This is a temporary measure done to improve stability—we’ll look to restore this in a future patch

Addressed an error with the stats page which was triggered by switching back and forth between Arenas stats and Battle Royale stats

Valkyrie bundle promo image now properly directs players to the in-game store

General stability improvements

Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update:

Spitfire adjustments:

Per bullet damage decreased from 19 > 18

Purple/Gold mag size reduced from 55 > 50

Bocek adjustments:

Max charge body shot damage decreased from 70 > 60

Charge up time increased from 0.54 > 0.56

Deadeye's Tempo charge up time increased from 0.32 > 0.38

Stack size decreased from 16 > 14, inventory slot count decreased from 48 > 28

IMAGE: APEX LEGENDS TWITTER