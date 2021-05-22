How To Get Vault Key In Apex Legends? Here's All We Know About The Game

Quick links:
IMAGE: APEX LEGENDS TWITTER
Apex Legends has been one of the most popular free to play FPP shooting games available out there. The makers have constantly been working on making their game better by releasing new content for their players. But recently, this new update has got the players asking questions about it. They are trying to find out how to get a vault key in Apex Legends and where to find vault keys in the game.
There are a total of three different vaults in Apex Legends. These vaults have been spread throughout the map and the players will need a vault key to open up these doors. The players can find the vault key location on the map easily by spotting a loot drone. These players can get the vault key by shooting the drome down. Keep in mind that these drones have the ability to change colour from blue to purple, to gold.
Each colour indicated that the loot drones are of different tiers of loot. But to get the vault key locations in the game, keep an eye out for drones that have red panels on. The drones should not be of only one colour. These are the only drones that have vault keys in them. So make sure to shoot these drones down and head to any of the vaults in the game. The vault will basically give you access to a room full of loot. Apart from this, the makers have also released a new set of Apex Legends 1.68 Patch Notes. To help the players, here are all of the changes made to the game. Read