How To Get Vigoroth In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Complete Guide

IMAGE: Nintendo
Vigoroth is a normal Pokémon whose evolution comes from Slakoth and it further evolves into Slaking. It is weak against Fighting moves and has a Max CP of 1,968. The Pokedex tells that Vigoroth is constantly irritated and yearning to go on a wild rampage. It simply cannot sit still for more than a minute. If this Pokémon isn't able to move continually, it becomes stressed. So how to get Vigoroth in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article for a guide on this Pokemon.
Slakoth is a Normal-type Pokémon that can evolve twice; first, it evolves into Vigoroth and then into Slaking. Currently, Slakoth is found in 10km Eggs. It can be found in the grassy areas for example near parks, nature, etc. The type of Pokemon determines where it would spawn. So grass, normal, bug Pokemon have high spawn rates at these places.
Vigoroth is a Normal-type Pokemon that has stats of 159 attack, a defence of 145, stamina of 190 and a max CP of 2225 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Vigoroth is weak against Fighting-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Vigoroth's best moves are Scratch and Body Slam (10.88 DPS). Below mentioned are more strong movesets of this Pokemon: