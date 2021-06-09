Last Updated:

How To Get Vigoroth In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Complete Guide

Vigoroth is a Normal-type Pokemon with stats of 159 attack, a defence of 145 and stamina of 190. How to get Vigoroth in Pokemon Go? Read on.

Vigoroth is a normal Pokémon whose evolution comes from Slakoth and it further evolves into Slaking. It is weak against Fighting moves and has a Max CP of 1,968. The Pokedex tells that Vigoroth is constantly irritated and yearning to go on a wild rampage. It simply cannot sit still for more than a minute. If this Pokémon isn't able to move continually, it becomes stressed. So how to get Vigoroth in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article for a guide on this Pokemon.

Vigoroth Best Moveset

Slakoth is a Normal-type Pokémon that can evolve twice; first, it evolves into Vigoroth and then into Slaking. Currently, Slakoth is found in 10km Eggs. It can be found in the grassy areas for example near parks, nature, etc. The type of Pokemon determines where it would spawn. So grass, normal, bug Pokemon have high spawn rates at these places.

Vigoroth is a Normal-type Pokemon that has stats of 159 attack, a defence of 145, stamina of 190 and a max CP of 2225 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Vigoroth is weak against Fighting-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Vigoroth's best moves are Scratch and Body Slam (10.88 DPS). Below mentioned are more strong movesets of this Pokemon:

  • Scratch + Body Slam - DPS => 10.88
  • Counter + Body Slam - DPS => 9.88
  • Scratch + Bulldoze - DPS => 9.15
  • Scratch + Brick Break - DPS => 9.12
  • Counter + Brick Break - DPS => 8.58
  • Counter + Bulldoze - DPS => 8.30

Vigoroth Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 159
  • It has a base defence of 145
  • It has base stamina of 190
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • It is a Generation 3 Pokemon
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 843
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,124
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 1,687
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 1,968
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,405
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 1,827
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 162
  • It reaches a height of 1.4m
  • It reaches a weight of 46.5 kg
  • The base capture rate is 10%
  • The base flee rate is 6%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

