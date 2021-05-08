How To Invite Friends On Wreckfest? Check Out The Wreckfest Multiplayer Guide

Wreckfest is a destruction derby-themed car racing game that has become quite popular. Players will evaluate an assortment of rough terrain vehicles and attempt to be the best in the game. This game incorporates delicate body harm demonstration, modern driving elements, and top to bottom vehicle updating, highlighting both destruction derbies and more conventional track races. The principal fun of the game lies in the excitement of the race. Numerous individuals want to learn how to invite friends on Wreckfest.

How to invite friends on Wreckfest?

Wreckfest is a demolition derby race game. The fun level of such games increases tenfold when it can be enjoyed with a group of friends. Wreckfest multiplayer doesn’t involve couch co-op, but players can certainly participate in this game mode online. There are two ways to join Wreckfest multiplayer, either by creating a server or joining some other player’s server. Check out this guide on how to invite friends on Wreckfest below:

First, the player should select the Multiplayer option from the Wreckfest Main Menu.

Here they will find various options such as Quick Match, Server Browser, and Create Server. Quick match will put the player in a random match against a random player online. Server Browser can be used to check out servers created by other players and Create Server is to create a new server to invite new players.

When the player chooses Create Server, they get to decide the map and various other settings that will be incorporated in the race.

Once the server has been created, the players then just have to wait for friends to join to let the fun begin. Friends can join the server by entering the Server Browser tab. Here they will get three options, Internet, LAN and Friends. The players should choose the Friends option to view and select any of the Servers that have been created by their friends.

Wreckfest Patch Notes 2.04

The latest Wreckfest update has been released and it tries to patch quite a lot of bugs and fixes that have been plaguing the game. This new Hotfix that was released on the 7th of May will be trying to patch the Tournament bug, System Bugs, Wreckfest multiplayer bugs, and gameplay bugs. Players can check out all the Wreckfest 2.04 patch notes to learn the exact changes made to the game. Here are the patch notes for Wreckfest update 2.04.

TOURNAMENT

(PS5) Leaderboards now work correctly.

(PS5) Target scores is rankings are now displayed correctly in the tournament event details view.

SYSTEM

(PS5) Fixed a rendering issue with the resulting texture filtering in textures appear blurry from medium to distant distance.

(PS5) The game no longer crashes in “Out of Vertex Buffer Memory ” with certain trace e vehicle combinations.

MULTIPLAYER

(PS5) Increased the intensity of visual damage in so that now matches disconnected game mode.

GAMEPLAY

(XB1 / PS4 / PS5) Trophy Runner no longer has problems landing a jump.

(PS5) Improved dynamic dirt for a number of vehicles.

(PS5) Dynamic dirt accumulation increased speed.

The wheels of the “Savage” and “Gona” soldiers now have correct mass and inertia.

Decreased brightness of Trooper and Trophy Runner tail / brake lights.

A number of Trophy Runner wheels now have the correct inertia.

The standard Starbeast SS suspension no longer has a raised rear.

Step Van gearbox tuning options I am now in right order.

Bumper Car (TL) is no longer displayed in the garage.

Improved Bumper Clutch for auto.

Restoration outside turn 3 of Rattlesnake Racepark no more results in the car fall in void.

Smoothing sets are now applied correctly on the steering wheel of Sandstorm.

Correct installation of the Trophy Runner grid “None” also removes the headlight covers.

Trooper “None” grid installation now correctly also removes the headlight covers.

Soldier exhaust assembly no longer warps wildly.

IMAGE: PSUDOTCOM TWITTER