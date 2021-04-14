How To Join Contest In My11Circle? Learn More About The Fantasy Application

My11Circle is a popular fantasy application that has taken over the gaming community. But a number of these players have been asking a number of questions about the application recently. So we have managed to answer some of their questions right here. Read more to know about My11Circle.

How to join contest in My11circle?

The makers of My11Circle application have certainly managed to attract the audience with their valuable features in the game. Contests in My11Circle have certainly been one of the most popular features that distinguish their application from others. But because of this feature, some of the players are asking questions related to the game and are asking questions including how to join contest in My11Circle. The users will first have to create their fantasy team in the game. Then they will have three different options of contests in the game including Practice, Cash, and Private contests. They can join these contests through the application on their phones and earn a lot of rewards from contests in My11Circle.

Step-by-step guide to play My11Circle:

Step 1. Register your team on the application

The players can register their fantasy team on the Registration page of My11Circle.com website. They can even download the My11Circle Fantasy Cricket App and register through Facebook and even their Email ID.

Step 2. Choose from a match

The players are required to make their teams for the selected match from the upcoming tournaments.

Step 3. Select players for your fantasy team

They are then required to choose a total of 11 players for Cricket & Football and 7 Players for Kabaddi to make their fantasy team. They will be given a total of 100 credit points from which their team needs to be made. Only a total of 7 players for Cricket & Football and 5 Players for Kabaddi can be selected from a single team.

Step 4. Choose which contest to participate

The makers have added multiple contests on My11Circle application and the users can choose to participate in these contests. There are Practice, Cash, and Private contests in the game.

Practice contest: This contest is for the players who are new to the entire fantasy format of the application. They can enter this contest without any entry fees and try out their hands at the game themselves. This contest can be played unlimited times by the players.

Cash contest: There are a number of different cash contests in the game. It is recommended that only experienced players should enter these contests. Choose the cash contest you want to participate in.

Private contest: The My11Circle app allows the players to create their own private contest and play with friends or family. Join these contests in the game and compete with your friends and family members.

Step 5. Check your players' performance.

The live match section of the apps gives the live performance of the players in the game. Your fantasy team score will keep increasing as your players keep playing the game.

Step 6. Learn how the points system of the game works.

Promo Image Source: My11Circle Facebook