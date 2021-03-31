How To Lock On Target In Monster Hunter Rise? Here's A Guide To Set Up This Feature

"Focus Camera" and "Target Camera" are the two ways to lock on to an enemy. When the beast is on-screen, the camera will still focus on it and keep your crosshairs on it in the focus camera. It's a great option for beginners who don't want to keep track of the beast on their own. Continue reading to know more about how to use this feature in the game.

How to Lock on Target in Monster Hunter Rise?

This is the default choice for the second one, known as Target Camera. This mode will not allow you to manually target a monster unless you use the appropriate buttons. Another thing to bear in mind is that your camera will not remain fixed on your prey in this mode.

Toggle the + icon. Then press the L key once to access the System tab and pick options. You must now scroll all the way down to the bottom and click Camera. Select Camera Style from the right-hand menu, then choose between "Target Camera," "Focus Camera," and "do not focus on target."

The numerous monsters on the map are depicted in boxes in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. To activate the lock-on function, press the right joystick on your controller. You'll know it's succeeded when a border appears around the image of a monster.

To cycle through the photos and pick the Beast you want to hold on to, tap the right joystick again. The monster's position on the map in the bottom left corner of the screen is also highlighted. Simply click the right joystick multiple times until you've cycled through all of the map monsters and no picture is selected in the upper right to turn the lock on a monster off.

Monster Hunter Rise Multiplayer Monster Capturing Guide

The first step is to battle and make it weak enough: When it is sufficiently weak, the coloured icon on it will change into blue.

The next step is to set up a trap: After the monster is weak, it will show various signs like limping, gasping for air, etc. This is the time to make use of traps like the Pitfall Trap or the Shock Trap. Pitfall will create a big pit in which the monster will fall, and the shock trap will electrocute it. You will have to properly place the trap in a way that the monster gets caught in it.

The final part is to use some type of sedation so that the monster falls asleep: Either use tranquilliser arrows or Tranq bombs and this will put the large monsters to sleep. The number of arrows or bombs required will depend on the monster.

Image Source: Capcom