How To Make A Lightning Rod In Minecraft? Complete Guide For Sand-box Type Game

Minecraft has been one of most played games all over the globe currently. This is mostly because of the number of different features and items that have been added to the game. Currently the players have been asking questions like how to make a lightning rod in Minecraft and what does lightning rod do in Minecraft. To answer all these questions, here is all the information needed to answer these questions about Minecraft.

What does lightning rod in Minecraft?

The makers of Minecraft have added a number of different items in the game. The players are currently trying to know more about Minecraft lighting rod and its uses. The players can help the users to divert lightning strikes. It is also important to keep in mind that the lighting rod should be picked with a stone pickaxe or better, or else it drops nothing. These rods can be kept in different directions in the game and these rods can help the players reflect lighting in an area of 32×4×32 ‌[Java Edition only] / 64×64×64 ‌[Bedrock Edition only]. Using this can help the players prevent lightning strike flammable structures from catching on fire during thunderstorms. This will also help the players emit particles during thunderstorms as an indicator. Thus it is extremely important to use these rods in huge structures to prevent a lighting strike. Here is also the breaking time taken by different material lighting rod.

Default: 15

Wooden: 7.5

Stone: 1.15

Iron: 0.75

Diamond: 0.6

Netherite: 0.5

Golden : 1.25

MMore about Minecraft Update

Minecraft 1.17 update is also known as the Caves & Cliffs: Part I and it has been one of the most anticipated updates to Java Edition. This update is all set to release on June 8, 2021. The players first got to know about this update during Minecraft Live 2020 on October 3, 2020. The players are excited to see some new additions like the amethyst geodes along with amethyst blocks and items, copper ore and its derived forms, deepslate and its variants, and the goat, glow squid and axolotl mobs. Some of the most popular changes brought in by the 1.17 update include a revamped mountain and cave generation, the lush caves and dripstone caves biomes, and an increased world height. June 8 has been confirmed as the Minecraft 1.17 release date but the exact time for different regions has still not been announced by the makers.

How to join servers in Minecraft?

Find the server you want to join

Copy the IP address.

Open the game and click on ‘multiplayer’,

Then click on ‘add a server’.

Paste the IP address and name the server.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT TWITTER