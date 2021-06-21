How To Make Pride Flags In Minecraft? Here's A Guide To Create Minecraft Pride Flags

Minecraft is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. This game became massively popular on the mobile platforms and was then released for consoles too. In Minecraft, players get to envision and create almost anything they can imagine. The game also allows the player to enter PVE and PVP game modes. Minecraft is also known to involve real world events in their game. Since Pride Month is going on, Minecraft players can make Pride Flags in the game. Many wish to learn how to make Pride Flags in Minecraft.

How to make Pride Flags in Minecraft?

Minecraft Pride Month is being celebrated in the game at the moment. To commemorate Minecraft Pride Month the game is allowing the players to make pride flags in the game. The Minecraft Pride flag can be created by any player playing the game at the moment. Check out all the types of Minecraft Pride Flags that can be created and how to make them below:

Transexual Pride Flag

The players will have to first create a white banner by using 1 stick and 6 white wool on the crafting table. After that, the players will have to apply pink dye on the right corner and the left corner of the white banner. Then the players will have to select the light blue dye and apply it to the border to finish the first Minecraft Pride Flag.

Gay Pride Flag

The players will have to first create a lime banner by using 1 stick and 6 lime wool on the crafting table. The players will have to put the red dye on the top, orange dye after that, then yellow, then lime, then blue, and finally purple dye in a top to bottom order to make the second Minecraft Pride Flag.

Bisexual Pride Flag

The players will have to first create a purple banner by using 1 stick and 6 purple wool on the crafting table. Then the players will have to put the blue dye on the left corner, keep purple in the center and put pink dye in the right corner to create the third Minecraft Pride Flag.

Pansexual Pride Flag

The players will have to first create a yellow banner with 1 stick and 6 yellow wool on the crafting table. Then the players should apply light blue dye on the left corner, keep yellow in the center and apply pink dye on the right corner to finish the fourth pride flag.

Non-Binary Pride Flag

The players will have to first create a white banner by using 1 stick and 6 white wool on the crafting table. From left to right the player has to apply the purple dye, then keep the layer as white, then apply the grey dye, and finally the black dye to finish this Minecraft Pride Flag.

Lesbian Pride Flag

The players will have to first create a white banner by using 1 stick and 6 white wool on the crafting table. From the left to right, the player should apply the purple dye first, then the pink dye, then keep the next layer white, then apply the orange dye and then finally fill the border with red dye to finish this Minecraft Pride flag.

Asexual Pride Flag

The players will have to first create a white banner by using 1 stick and 6 white wool on the crafting table. From left to right the players should apply the black dye first, then apply the purple dye, then apply the white dye and then finally apply the yellow dye to create the last Minecraft Pride Flag.

IMAGE: REYTGOOD YOUTUBE