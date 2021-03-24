How To Obtain Literature Samples In Fortnite? Where Are Literature Samples Located?

Fortnite Season 6 has introduced a lot of new game modes. One of the new achievements that have been added to the game includes obtaining a number of literature samples from around the map. Read on to know how to obtain literature samples in Fortnite and where to find them.

How to Obtain Literature Samples in Fortnite?

Collecting literature samples in Fortnite is super easy. As soon as you locate a bookshelf in any building, walk up close to the bookshelf. If the shelf has a literature sample, it will show up with a glow on the screen. You will have an option to interact with it to just pick it up. Pick up all the literature samples you find to finish your achievements. You will need a total of four to finish the achievement.

Location of Literature Samples in Fortnite

Literature samples can be found in three different locations on the map. There are two literature samples located in Pleasant Park. You can find two more literature samples in the Lazy Lake area of the map. The fifth and final one can be found in the retail row area. These are all the literature samples that have been found in the game as of now.

About Fortnite Season 6

Every season of Fortnite comes with a specific theme. Season 5 of Fortnite, which ended recently, was themed on Bounty Hunters. Season 6 of the game also continues on the hunter theme. While players don't get to play as bounty hunters this season, they still need to go hunting a lot, as mentioned in the above challenges. All the epic and legendary challenges have something to do with hunting.

This season, players are hunting for animals, from chickens to wolves to even boars. While the game has had animals like sharks before, these land animals are a brand new addition. There have also been a lot of changes to the map and the Battlepass which makes the Season 6 experience feel fresh and unique. The epic and legendary challenges for this week are already live and you will find many NPC's on the map who will assign these challenges to you. Make sure you get it done in a week's time or you'll lose out on the challenge rewards. Stay tuned for more news on Fortnite and gaming.

Image Source: Still from Fortnite