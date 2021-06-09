How To Open Cosmic Chest In Fortnite? Find All 6 Cosmic Chest Locations

Quick links:
IMAGE: HYPEX TWITTER
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is finally out after a really long wait for the players. This time, the game brings in aliens to invade the battle royale completely. While the new season of the survival multiplayer is intriguing the players, some are having certain doubts about how to open Cosmic Chest in Fortnite and where to find them. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
As the season is new and the Cosmic Chests contain some really incredible loot, players are finding it interesting and tough to locate these chests in the game. The data miner HYPEX shared some insights on these chests reveal details that might help you a lot during the gameplay. According to HYPEX, the Alien Artifacts drop and spawn randomly in open areas. These chests contain different weapons and are not available in Solo matches because they require more people to open them.
Infos about the Cosmic Chest— HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021
- It drops Alien Artifacts
- It spawns in random open areas
- Only in Duos, Squads & Trios
- Its in Competitive too
- Spawns in first 3 zones after a few seconds delay
- It drops either SMGs/Pistols OR AKs/Scars OR Deagles/Snipers OR Pumps/Tacs
As we all know that finding Cosmic Chest in Fortnite is quite hard as they spawn randomly anywhere. However, there are certain locations in which most players have reportedly found chests more often than ever. One such spot is right outside of Steamy Stacks in an open area. It will be easier to locate it as they glow purple. There are other areas as well so we are listing down all below -
Cosmic Chest Gameplay with @ShiinaBR & @Guille_GAG— HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021
It drops insane loot, I'll tell y'all the loot pool of it later today! pic.twitter.com/wFRI3yLObq