How To Open Cosmic Chest In Fortnite? Find All 6 Cosmic Chest Locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is finally out after a really long wait for the players. This time, the game brings in aliens to invade the battle royale completely. While the new season of the survival multiplayer is intriguing the players, some are having certain doubts about how to open Cosmic Chest in Fortnite and where to find them. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Cosmic Chest in Fortnite -

As the season is new and the Cosmic Chests contain some really incredible loot, players are finding it interesting and tough to locate these chests in the game. The data miner HYPEX shared some insights on these chests reveal details that might help you a lot during the gameplay. According to HYPEX, the Alien Artifacts drop and spawn randomly in open areas. These chests contain different weapons and are not available in Solo matches because they require more people to open them.

Infos about the Cosmic Chest



- It drops Alien Artifacts

- It spawns in random open areas

- Only in Duos, Squads & Trios

- Its in Competitive too

- Spawns in first 3 zones after a few seconds delay

- It drops either SMGs/Pistols OR AKs/Scars OR Deagles/Snipers OR Pumps/Tacs — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Where to find Cosmic Chest in Fortnite?

As we all know that finding Cosmic Chest in Fortnite is quite hard as they spawn randomly anywhere. However, there are certain locations in which most players have reportedly found chests more often than ever. One such spot is right outside of Steamy Stacks in an open area. It will be easier to locate it as they glow purple. There are other areas as well so we are listing down all below -

Cosmic Chest locations in Fortnite -

Steamy Stacks - Just right outside in the open area Dirty Docks - On the road to the Northwestern part of Dirty Docks Retail Row - Yes, here you might find the Cosmic chest on top of the snowy mountain. Pleasant Park - To the north of Pleasant Park, you may find a chest in the grassy section. Misty Meadows - Go to the field which you will find southeast of Misty Meadows Spiral Ruins - A place which is destroyed now but it used to be Spire in Season 6

How to open Cosmic Chest in Fortnite?

Once you find a purple glowing Cosmic Chest with high-rarity weapons, loads of ammo and items, then you need to summon all members of your team as the puzzle requires all of you to stand close to the chest.

As soon as your team is encircling it, a beam of light will appear out of the crystal covering the chest and your responsibility is to find the hit-marker on the crystal and hit it accurately with their pickaxe.

Now, if you are not chosen, then you need to make sure no enemies are stalling or it may end abruptly. Once the puzzle is complete, the crystal will open, and drop all the Cosmic Chest’s loot.

Cosmic Chest Gameplay with @ShiinaBR & @Guille_GAG



It drops insane loot, I'll tell y'all the loot pool of it later today! pic.twitter.com/wFRI3yLObq — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

