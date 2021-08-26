How To Participate In The Fortnite Impostors Trials? Know About New Missions And Rewards

Fortnite has managed to get a lot of appreciation from the players for adding a new Imposter mode. Epic Games is currently celebrating the success of this new game mode by introducing a new event for the players. The developer has set up an official page on their website to register for this new Fortnite Impostors Trials event. The players have been excited to learn more about this event and are asking questions like, ‘how to participate in the Fortnite Impostors Trials event?’ Here is all the information that can help the readers get through Epic Games’ Fortnite Impostors Trials. Read more

Fortnite Impostors mode event announced by Epic Games

To celebrate the launch of Impostors we're introducing the Fortnite Impostors Trials.



Sign up on our website, play some Impostors and earn free rewards. That's it!



More info here: https://t.co/m07G3GeHfe pic.twitter.com/QVljyo2elu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

Fortnite is known for spicing up its gameplay by adding new events and challenges for its players. The new Fortnite Impostors Trials event will only be available to the first 5 million players only. These players will need to go to the game’s official website and register themselves for this new Fortnite Impostors Trials. The event is scheduled to start on August 25 at 13:30 IST till September 6, 09:29 IST. Playing this event will help the users to earn new badges and in-game rewards that have been introduced with this new event. Here is a list of all the new rewards that can be earned by participating in this new event.

Hot-Headed Spray: One Badge

Just Between Us Emoticon: Six Badges

Spectral Flex Wrap: 11 Badges

More about Fortnite

Apart from this, Epic Games was in the limelight for some time for not releasing any official statement about the link of their Imposter game mode with Among Us. Currently, the developers are working on releasing a new set of challenges for Week 12 in the game. Here is also a list of all the challenges like in Fortnite.

