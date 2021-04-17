How To Play Google Feud? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About This Trending Game

Google Feud is a new twist on a television game show in which players are given a series of phrases and must make guesses as to how the audience will finish them. The trick is to think of what the most common answers will be, rather than what is rational. It is based on the American game show Family Feud. Continue reading the article to know how to play Google feud.

Google Feud Answers and Download

Each Google Feud game begins with a choice between four groups. There are words that are rooted in popular culture, individuals and individual problems, well-known celebrity names, and general questions. It becomes more difficult as you make more guesses. If you make three mistakes in a row, the round will end and you will have to begin again. This title has the advantage of being very open and requiring no additional information as long as you are acquainted with the fundamentals of how the Internet works.

Kevin Games' Google Feud is one of the best Thinking games available. This game runs smoothly in modern browsers and does not require installation. Thousands of gamers have given Google Feud a 3.7 out of 5 ratings, with 3565 votes. There is no need for Google feud download as it is completely online. Here are the steps to play Google Feud:

Click a category that you would want to play.

After that, a question will appear in the search box.

Write down your answer in the box provided and hit enter.

You will only get 3 guesses for each question.

When it was featured on the front page of Buzzfeed, played on @midnight with Chris Hardwick, referenced in the monologue of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and featured in hundreds of other outlets in March 2015, Google Feud went viral. Nearly 30 million players have played Google Feud over half a billion times. Famous YouTubers such as Dan and Phil, Markiplier, PewDiePie, and jacksepticeye and many others have made Google Feud a popular game by playing it themselves and creating content on the same.

Image Source: Google LLC