How To Play Metal Gear Solid V On Your Apple M1 Mac? Step-by-step Guide To Install Game

Apple had just announced their new M1 Macs and the tech community has been testing out these new portable PCs. The games have also been trying to make the most out of this PC by playing classic games like Sonic and Metal Gear Solid V on their PC. This is mostly after Parallels confirmed to release a new version of the virtualization software Parallels Desktop 17. This software helps Apple users to run the Windows 10 ARM on the M1 Macs. this can also give the users access to Valve’s Steam client that helps to install games on Apple M1 Mac. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been asking questions like, ‘How to play Metal Gear Solid V on your Apple M1 Mac?’ Here is all the information available about playing games on Apple M1 Mac.

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes playable on Apple M1 Mac

Apple has not given its users an official technique to play these classic games on their devices. But third party developers like Parallels have been working on developing new softwares to make the PC compatible with Windows. Keep in mind that installing the game will require a Windows OS. The players need to install the Windows OS on their PC and use Steam to install whichever game is desired. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the games that can be played on the Apple M1 Mac.

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Generations

Streets of Rage

Sekiro

DOOM

Grand Theft Auto IV

Quake

Half-Life: Source

Half-Life 2: Deathmatch

Tomb Raider II (1997)

Golf it!

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Tekken 7

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy

How to play Metal Gear Solid V on your Apple M1 Mac?