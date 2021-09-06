Last Updated:

How To Play Metal Gear Solid V On Your Apple M1 Mac? Step-by-step Guide To Install Game

Metal Gear Solid V and a list of other games can be played on your Apple M1 Mac. Here is a complete step-by-step guide to playing these games on your Apple pc.

Metal Gear Solid V

Apple had just announced their new M1 Macs and the tech community has been testing out these new portable PCs. The games have also been trying to make the most out of this PC by playing classic games like Sonic and Metal Gear Solid V on their PC. This is mostly after Parallels confirmed to release a new version of the virtualization software Parallels Desktop 17. This software helps Apple users to run the Windows 10 ARM on the M1 Macs. this can also give the users access to Valve’s Steam client that helps to install games on Apple M1 Mac. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been asking questions like, ‘How to play Metal Gear Solid V on your Apple M1 Mac?’ Here is all the information available about playing games on Apple M1 Mac. 

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes playable on Apple M1 Mac

Apple has not given its users an official technique to play these classic games on their devices. But third party developers like Parallels have been working on developing new softwares to make the PC compatible with Windows. Keep in mind that installing the game will require a Windows OS. The players need to install the Windows OS on their PC and use Steam to install whichever game is desired. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the games that can be played on the Apple M1 Mac. 

  • Sonic Adventure
  • Sonic Generations
  • Streets of Rage
  • Sekiro
  • DOOM
  • Grand Theft Auto IV
  • Quake
  • Half-Life: Source
  • Half-Life 2: Deathmatch
  • Tomb Raider II (1997)
  • Golf it!
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Tekken 7
  • Resident Evil 3 Remake
  • Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy

How to play Metal Gear Solid V on your Apple M1 Mac?

  • Download the  Parallels Desktop software on your Apple M1 Mac 
  • Then the users will need to install Windows 10 for ARM devices using this software. 
  • Then open Steam on your Windows OS.
  • Search for the game you want to download.
  • Install the game and run it using the Windows OS.
  • The game will run on 1440x900 resolution and all the graphical settings are going to be low. 
  • The game will run on 45 FPS but will be completely lag-free making powering these titles a ball game for the M1 chips. 
