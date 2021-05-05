How To Play Pokemon Go Without Moving? Learn About It In This Guide

Pokemon Go has inevitably brought about an entirely different perspective to the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to play Pokemon Go without moving, what are the tools to do it and more.

How to play Pokemon Go without moving?

There is no doubt that playing Pokemon Go involves a lot of movement. Thus COVID-19 has definitely affected the Pokemon Go community. Many players are wondering how to play Pokemon Go without moving due to the COVID-related restrictions. It is great news for all the players of Pokemon Go that it is possible to play the game without you having to move outside. You just have to get certain tools to make the game think that you are actually moving. That’s all you have to do. If you’re an iOS user, then here are the steps to follow in order to play Pokemon Go without moving.

Download and install iAnyGo on your PC or Mac.

Now, launch the tool on your computer and connect your iPhone to the computer.

Select the Multi-Spot movement option on the program interface. Click ‘Enter’ to proceed further.

You need to choose a new location. Remember, you have to choose more than one location. On the map, you can also set the speed and the number of trips you are going to make. Lastly, click on Start to move.

Even after setting everything, you can expand to shorten the route; the options are available.

If you are an android user, then here are the steps to follow.

First, enable the Developer Mode on your mobile from the settings. After that, you need to install the Fake GPS GO location spoofer app. download it from the Google Play Store and run it. Tap on the enable Mock Locations option.

Tap on the Select Mock Location App option and then select Fake GPS Free.

Now, tap on the back button, and you can switch back to the Fake GPS free app. Look for the location you would like to set for the game and click on the Play button.

Finally, run the game and verify your changed location.

This is the best location masking app on Android for Pokemon Go. This app is easy to use, and the chances of getting caught are minimum.

Please note that the developers have a strict policy for the player to not use location spoofing. So, we recommend you not to change your location often to avoid getting caught.

Pokemon Go update

