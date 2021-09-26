Last Updated:

How To Pre-install Back 4 Blood On Your Device? Check Release Date And PC Requirements

Back 4 Blood pre-load is currently live and the users want to learn how to download the game. Here is a full guide to help start the pre-load. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Back 4 Blood

IMAGE: BACK 4 BLOOD INSTAGRAM


Back 4 Blood managed to gain a lot of attention from gamers after allegedly being a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. After a long wait, the makers have finally launched the game and players can start the download on their devices right now. But some players have not been able to figure this out and have been asking questions like, ‘How to pre-install Back 4 Bloo on your console’ to help out these players, here is a complete guide to getting the new Turtle Rock Studios’release on your device. Read 

How to pre-install Back 4 Blood?

Keep in mind that the pre-install version will not give you aces to play the game before its release. The players will only be able to get access to the game on October 12. The pre-install version of the game is around 34GB and the main objective of it is to skip the time to wait for the game files to be downloaded. So follow these steps to download the Back 4 Blood right now. 

  • Open the respective App Store on your device. 
  • Search for the game, Back 4 Blood.
  • Buy the game using your card details. 
  • After buying the game, an option saying “Pre-Load” will be displayed on the game’s page.
  • Click on it and wait for the files to be downloaded. 

More about Back 4 Blood release date and Specs

Apart from this, the game also received a positive response from the games after releasing free-to-play beta versions. According to a report from SteamDB, the Back 4 Blood Closed Beta version managed to bring in more than 100K concurrent users during the Beta weekend on Steam. It might just prove that Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros Interactive have lived up to the L4D2 tradition to release mind-blowing thriller games. Turtle Rock Studios has released this specification on their official website already. But you can also check out Back 4 Blood PC requirements right here. Read more 

Back 4 Blood Minimum System Requirements

  • CPU : Intel Core i5-8500 /AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 8 GB RAM
  • GPU / Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 / AMD Radeon RX 480
  • Storage : TBC
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Pixel Shader: 5.1
  • Vertex Shader: 5.1
  • Free Disk Space: 25 GB
  • Dedicated Video RAM: 4096 MB

Back 4 Blood Recommended System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • RAM: 12 GB RAM
  • GPU / Video Card : GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 590
  • Storage : 25GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Pixel Shader: 5.1
  • Vertex Shader: 5.1
  • Free Disk Space: 25 GB
  • Dedicated Video RAM: 4096 MB
READ | Back 4 Blood System Requirements: Optimised settings for smooth gameplay
READ | Back 4 Blood Beta Early Access Details: Find Black 4 Blood Beta Key Methods and More
READ | 'Back 4 Blood' closed beta gets 100K concurrent players; see how to register to access
READ | Back 4 Blood open beta set to end for all platforms; Check date and time
Tags: Back 4 Blood, Xbox Game Pass, How to pre-install Back 4 Blood
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND