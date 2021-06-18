How To Pre-order Metroid Dread? Metroid Dread Release Date And More Details

Metroid is one of the biggest franchises out there today. This franchise hasn’t had a AAA instalment for quite a while. During the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 showcase, the developers announced a new Metroid game is in development and this new game is called Metroid Dread. Metroid has always been a Nintendo DS franchise and this is the first time it is going to be arriving as a console game. Many people wish to learn how to pre-order Metroid Dread.

How to pre-order Metroid Dread?

Many people have been wondering about the pre-order status for Metroid Dread. First of all, the players can purchase one of the 3 editions of the game that are available. These editions include Standard edition, Digital, and Metroid Dread Special Edition. Explore 2D Metroid history with extras included in the Metroid Dread Special Edition. This edition includes the game card, a haunting steel game case, five high-quality cards featuring art for each game, and a 190-page art book spanning all five entries in the saga. The players can get their hands on this game by pre-ordering it from any of their nearby retail stores or purchase a digital copy through the Switch Game Store.

Metroid Dread Release Date

Metroid Dread, the extremely famous 2D platformer, is just about to make its entry into the console world. Many players still don’t know the date of its arrival on the consoles. The Metroid Dread release date has been set as 8th October. Players can get this game for the Nintendo Switch on this date or pre-order it before this date to get the special bonus.

THE MEANING OF “DREAD”

The word “Dread” in the game’s title signifies fear and terror. In this entry in the series, the team has created a fresh new take on the Metroid experience by combining the series' universal theme of exploration with the concept of a looming, terrifying threat. The developers had to say this about the new theme of Metroid o Metroid.nintendo.com.

With the Metroid series, we’ve always challenged ourselves to surprise players. The idea for a terrifying threat is a theme that we’ve been thinking about for over 15 years. You could call it fate. We have been able to show a bit of that in the announcement trailer, but there are other threats that Samus must face, as well—which we will talk about at a later date.

