How To Register For Covid Vaccine In India? Know More About Cowin App 2.0

Covid has had a huge impact on the entire globe. The government has recently managed to launch the vaccination process in our country. So many citizens have been asking a lot of questions related to covid vaccines. To help them, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more about the covid vaccine and how to register for it.

Also Read | Covid Test Result On Your Phone In An Hour? US Researchers Develop 'Novel Microfluid Chip'

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Didn't Hurt At All And Helps Others, Says Britain’s Queen

How to register for the covid vaccine in India?

The users have recently been skiing a lot of questions related to covid vaccines. They are trying to find answers to how to register for covid vaccine in India and where to register for covid vaccine. This is all because the Indian government has now confirmed that the people can now get themselves vaccinated for covid. So the people have been trying to find ways to get their hands on these vaccinations. In order to help you guys out, we have gathered all the information we have about the same. Read more

The users can now register online for COVID-19 vaccination registration process with the help of CoWIN app 2.0. All the eligible candidates first need to register themselves on the digital platform, Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) app. They can do the same by filling out the required details for the process of registration. The Co-WIN app 2.0 can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android platforms. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather the list of documents that will be needed to get the covid vaccine registration process.

Aadhar card

Driving Licence

PAN card

Bank or Post office passbooks

MGNREGA Job Card

Smart card for Health insurance issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The official id cards of the MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Passport

Voter ID

Documents of Pension

ID cards of the central/state gov/public ltd employees

An Indian citizen who is aged above 60 and those above the age of 45 years with associated comorbidities will now be able to self-register and choose the vaccination location from March 1. This simple process of registration needs to be finished through the latest version of the Co-Win Application. It is also said that the vaccination is now going to be provided free of cost at an approximate number of 10,000 government hospitals. But the private hospitals will have the vaccine doses and they will be chargeable. These charges are going to be determined by February 28, 2021. According to the latest news update, more than 20,000 private hospitals will have the ability to provide the facilities for COVID vaccination.

Also Read | Egis Supports Civil Surgeon's Office To Set Up IT Center In Gurugram For COVID Patients As Part Of It's CSR Initiative

Also Read | Apollo Hospitals Successfully Performs Four Liver Transplant Surgeries Following COVID-19 Recovery