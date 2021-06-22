How To Swim In GTA Vice City? Here Are Other Cheat Codes To Use In The Game

GTA Vice City has been one of the most popular releases amongst the GTA franchise. The players of the game consider this real-world simulation game as one of the most iconic releases of all time. Currently, the gamers have been asking a number of questions related to the game. Recently, they have been trying to find answers to questions like how to swim in GTA Vice City. To help out these gamers, here is all the information about the swimming cheat in GTA Vice City.

How to swim in GTA Vice City?

There is no such cheat for swimming in GTA Vice City. The players can directly get in the water to start swimming. But you will notice that the players swim extremely slowly in the game. The first thing that the players can do is use the “ONSPEED” cheat code in order to speed up the gameplay. This can help swim faster but if you do not wish to increase the speed of the game, then you can download and install a swimming mod in the game. This can help the players to swim faster and save a lot of time. These mods can be found easily and installing them will mean that no other mods can be used in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the players with the GTA Vice City swimming mod. Here is also a list of other cheat codes one can use in the game.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes

Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS

Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE

Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED

Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING

Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Spawn Tank: PANZER

Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE

Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING

Flying Boats: AIRSHIP

Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG

Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC

Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME

Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING

All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT

Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS

Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED

Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE

Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER

Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN

Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK

Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT

Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING

Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS

Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME

Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS

Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET

Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY

Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY

Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG

Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING

Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS

Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH

Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER

Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER

Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER