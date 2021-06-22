How To Swim In GTA Vice City? Here Are Other Cheat Codes To Use In The Game

GTA Vice City has been one of the most popular releases amongst the GTA franchise. The players of the game consider this real-world simulation game as one of the most iconic releases of all time. Currently, the gamers have been asking a number of questions related to the game. Recently, they have been trying to find answers to questions like how to swim in GTA Vice City. To help out these gamers, here is all the information about the swimming cheat in GTA Vice City.
How to swim in GTA Vice City?
There is no such cheat for swimming in GTA Vice City. The players can directly get in the water to start swimming. But you will notice that the players swim extremely slowly in the game. The first thing that the players can do is use the “ONSPEED” cheat code in order to speed up the gameplay. This can help swim faster but if you do not wish to increase the speed of the game, then you can download and install a swimming mod in the game. This can help the players to swim faster and save a lot of time. These mods can be found easily and installing them will mean that no other mods can be used in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the players with the GTA Vice City swimming mod. Here is also a list of other cheat codes one can use in the game.
GTA Vice City Cheat Codes
- Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS
- Full Health: ASPIRINE
- Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE
- Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED
- Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING
- Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Spawn Tank: PANZER
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING
- Flying Boats: AIRSHIP
- Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG
- Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC
- Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME
- Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING
- All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT
- Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS
- Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
- Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE
- Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER
- Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK
- Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING
- Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS
- Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME
- Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS
- Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET
- Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY
- Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY
- Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG
- Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING
- Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS
- Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH
- Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER
- Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
- Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
- Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER
- Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS
IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER