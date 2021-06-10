How To Tame An Axolotl In Minecraft? More About The New Animal In The Game

Minecraft has been one of most played games all over the globe currently. This is mostly because of the number of different features and items that have been added to the game. Currently the players have been asking questions like how to tame an Axolotl in Minecraft. To answer all these questions, here is all the information needed to answer these questions about Minecraft.

How to tame an Axolotl in Minecraft?

In order to tame an Axolotl in Minecraft the players will first need to feed it a Bucket of Tropical Fish. The players also have an option to lead an Axolotl in a direction by approaching it and holding a Bucket of Tropical Fish in their hands to attract it. It is extremely similar to the concept of a pig following a carrot on a stick. Keep in mind that the Tropical Fish does not have an impact on its own. The players will need to use a Bucket of Tropical Fish for it to attract the nearby Axolotls. If the players want to breed their Axolotls, then they will need to be next to each other in the game. They will also need to feed each of them a Bucket of Tropical Fish and make them enter the "Love Mode". This will make them breed and give birth to a baby in the game. Apart from this, here is also some more information about a new update that has been released for Minecraft.

Have your axolotl-scooping buckets at the ready: Caves & Cliffs: Part I releases tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/cuCEEMyrsR — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 7, 2021

More about Minecract Update

Minecraft 1.17 update is also known as the Caves & Cliffs: Part I and it has been one of the most anticipated updates to the Java Edition. This update has been released on June 8, 2021. The players first got to know about this update during Minecraft Live 2020 on October 3, 2020. The players are excited to see some new additions like the amethyst geodes along with amethyst blocks and items, copper ore and its derived forms, deepslate and its variants, and the goat, glow squid and axolotl mobs. Some of the most popular changes brought in by the 1.17 update includes a revamped mountain and cave generation, the lush caves and dripstone caves biomes, and an increased world height. June 8 has been confirmed as the Minecraft 1.17 release date but the exact time for different regions has still not been announced by the makers.

How to join servers in Minecraft?

Find the server you want to join

Copy the IP address.

Open the game and click on ‘multiplayer’,

Then click on ‘add a server’.

Paste the IP address and name the server.

