How To Tame Raptor In Fortnite? Here's How To Complete This Challenge

Fortnite Season 6 has been released and the makers have been adding a number of new content to their game. Because of this, the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking a number of questions about them. So to help them out, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more to know about Fortnite.

How to tame raptor in Fortnite?

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like how to tame raptor in Fortnite and where are the raptors in Fortnite. This is because the makers have been adding a number of different challenges and quests. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite challenge that could answer their questions like how to tame raptor in Fortnite and where are the raptors in Fortnite. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about completing these Fortnite challenges.

The players will need to find these raptors by searching some of the most popular places in the game including The Spire, Boney Burbs, and Weeping Woods. These are usually found roaming around the map at any random location. The players can use a piece of meat to tame the raptor. Simply throw the meat in its direction and then quickly press the button to tame it. Apart from this, the players can also use the hunter's cloak to tame the raptor. All they need is 4 bones and a piece of meat to make the hunter’s cloak. Apart from this, we have also managed to list a popular Youtube video that could help you out with this challenge.

More about Fortnite

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Youtube