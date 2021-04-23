How To Turn On DLSS In Warzone? Here's How To Improve The Game's Performance

Warzone is one of the most successful Call Of Duty games released to date, but some players are facing some issues related to the game’s performance. Thus they have been searching for specific questions like How to turn on DLSS in Warzone that can improve the performance. So here’s how you can turn on DLSS in Warzone. Read more

How to turn on DLSS in Warzone?

First, the players will have to open the Options menu in Warzone. Then open the Graphics tab there. In that window, they need to try and search for the new NVIDIA DLSS option. Click on “Enable DLSS” with any of the four parameters available including Ultra Performance, Performance, Balanced, or Quality. Choosing these options completely depends on the type of performance or image quality you want from your computer. It is recommended to opt for Quality when playing at 1080p or 1440p and choosing performance of the game while playing at 4K and ultra-performance for 8K. Apart from this, we have also managed to list some other techniques that can improve your Warzone performance easily.

Set FPS Target via Dynamic Resolution

This option can also be found in the Graphics tab. Try to look for the new Dynamic Resolution feature that can now help the players to set a target FPS that can help by improving their stability. This feature will help them by auto upscale or downscale at runtime in order to maintain the target FPS. This can help by giving you a smooth and consistent gameplay experience.

Stream High-Quality Textures

The players can also avoid filling up their disk space by enabling On-Demand Texture Streaming. This will help them by automatically downloading the high-quality textures to the hard disk while they are playing. Texture Resolution setting should be High that can help you to show the high-quality textures. They can even choose a custom Daily Download Limit and Texture Cache Size while playing

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Promo Image Source: Call Of Duty Twitter