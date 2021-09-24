How To Unlock Firing Range In Death Stranding: Director's Cut? Here's Guide For PS5 Game

'Death Stranding Director’s Cut' release date has been set as September 24 at 12 am. Sony has been working on remastering their classic games like 'Ghost Of Tsushima' mostly to increase the next-generation game’s playlist. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is amongst one of the latest PS5 games and the makers have added several other new updates to this new edition of the game. But some players have been facing issues getting through specific missions. Currently, the gamers are searching for specific questions like, ‘How to Unlock Firing Range in Death Stranding: Director's Cut?’ So here is a full guide that can help find the Racing Track in Death Stranding: Director's Cut New Game Mode. Read more

How to Unlock Firing Range in Death Stranding: Director's Cut?

If the players want to unlock the firing range in Death Stranding, they will first need to complete Episode 2 ('Amelie'). After that, they are required to head towards Order number 14. To find this order, players need to start moving towards the K2 aka Capital Knot city. After following these steps, Die-Hardman let your character, Sam to try out the training grounds. It will unlock the firing ground in Death Stranding and the players can access it by selecting the 'Go to Firing Range' option from any distribution centre in the game.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Release Date and download size

The size of this new Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is somewhere around 68 GB on PS5. But Sony has made the game more accessible by adding an option to start playing the game just by downloading 48 GB. Death Stranding: Director's Cut game is supposed to be a remastered version of the 2021 title, mostly to incorporate new features compatible with the features offered with the PS5. Here is a list of all the additions made to the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

Haptic feedback on DualSense controller

Adaptive trigger support

3D Audio

Improved load times

Choose between performance mode (upscaled 4K at 60 FPS) or fidelity mode (native 4K at 30 FPS)

New Firing Range area

Fragile Circuit racing mode

New story missions

Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 DLC items from the PC version

(Image: Twitter/@ShyVortex)