HP Launches Slew Of Gaming Laptops In India Under OMEN & Victus Lineups; Deets Inside

Popular laptop manufacturer HP has launched a new array of gaming laptops in India. The lineup comprises two OMEN laptops and two Victus laptops. All four laptops are equipped with decent specifications and come at competitive pricing. Here are all the details about the new laptops.

HP OMEN 16 & OMEN 17

Revamped Thermals: The support of an added fifth heat pipe and fourth outflow vent have additionally contributed to a -3% GPU hinge and -14% bottom SSD temperature[i] while also running 5% quieter compared to last-gen so gamers can Zen out and stay fully immersed in their favourite titles.

Processors in Harmony: Cooperating with a built-in IR thermopile sensor, OMEN Dynamic Power within OMEN Gaming Hub can precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two. This creates extra headroom and optimizes in-game FPS based on current game activity to allow the best experience possible in any game. This technology has contributed up to an 18% performance increase in 3D Mark Time Spy and up to a 36% increase in CPU performance over last year’s model.

Extreme Performance: Stunning graphics bring the newest titles to life with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU/ RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and the latest MAX Q technologies or AMD Ryzen RX 6650M. Avoid untimely memory bottlenecks with an upgrade available up to 32GB DDR5 4800 MHz and take advantage of speedy access to vital files with up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD.

Immersive Visuals: Action on the screen flows brilliantly across the up to QHD 165Hz IPS panel with 3ms response time[vii] and 100% sRGB. Experience low blue light with Eyesafe display certification and an auto-brightness sensor that works to keep eyes fresh during the grandest of adventures. The bright visuals continue the keyboard with up to RGB lighting with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration to achieve a look that is on point with any gaming setup theme.

The Omen 16 will be available in one colour: Shadow Black and its price starts at 1,09,999

The Omen 17 will be available in August 2022 from Rs. 1,99,999

Victus 15

Display: 15.6” display with a new elevated OMEN-inspired design, softer edges for a sophisticated look

Video Quality: Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) identify and clean up noisy areas to deliver grain-free, low-light video quality, Super Resolution Auto Scene Setting

Powerful Processor: 12th gen Intel i7/i5 processors with NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti Graphics offers superior computing power for gaming or multitasking

The laptop will be available from July 2022 from Rs. 67,999

Victus 16