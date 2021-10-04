Huge PS5 restock in India today, console to be available across all leading retailers

PlayStation 5 restock will be up for pre-orders in India on October 4, 2021, i.e. today. At 12 PM, both the Bluray equipped version and a disc-less Digital Edition of PS5 will be available in India. Those who are interested in ordering the gaming console can do the same from leading e-commerce websites in the country such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Center and more.

However, Sony's stocks of PS5 for India are very minimal. The restocks taking place today will be the eighth time when Sony is bringing PS5 Bluray Edition to restock in India. Having a significant number of potential customers in India, Sony shall ramp up the restocks for the country, and that is what will be expected from the PS5 India restock happening today at 12 PM noon. Read along for more details. The PS5 restock India is in line with the festive season sale going on in the country.

PlayStation 5 restocks India

Amazon PS5 restock

Those who have an Amazon account can purchase the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition on October 4, 2021. The restock will be available as a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and customers can also avail of an additional 10% discount by using HDFC Bank cards. Amazon has a tie-up with multiple banks in the region, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Bank and hence customers can get easy EMIs on cards from these.

Flipkart PS5 Restock

The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform will also have PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition restocks today for pre-orders in India. However, there have been reports in the past by customers who pre-ordered the PS5 from the platform and later were bullied by the platform to cancel their orders. Nevertheless, Flipkart is also hosting the new Big Billion Days Sale in India and those who order the PS5 can avail of an additional discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Croma PS5 Restock

While Croma recently opened its store across the country, the PS5 can only be pre-ordered online. The platform is also offering a 7.5% cashback up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI payments with HDFC Bank cards.

Reliance Digital PS5 Restock

Reliance Digital has previously faced some problems in delivering the PS5 pre-orders. According to reports, the retailer had overbooked the PS5 console and had to cancel orders as it could not provide for it. That being said, Reliance Digital is also coming up with PS5 restocks today, and the portal offers a 7.5% discount on American Express cards, with an upper cap at Rs. 5,000.

Other retailers that will feature the PlayStation 5 gaming console for pre-orders today include Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, and Game loot. Previously, PS5 restocks in India have been scattered. Whenever there is a restock, the demand for the consoles outnumbers the supply in such a difference that e-commerce websites are not able to handle it.

Retail leaders like Reliance Digital and Flipkart have even cancelled the PlayStation 5 pre-orders after taking them, due to the shortage. The Sony Centre's official website is displaying a message this time that says "We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 12th October 2021, and onwards - however, please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulation imposed by lockdown/curfew in your locations."