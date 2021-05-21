Instagram Explore Page Changed: What Is The New Instagram UI Update?

The Instagram explore page has been updated to focus more on the Instagram Reels. It has been pushed to the bottom of the page, and a dedicated reels tab has been added in its place. So where is the explore page on Instagram? Continue reading the article to know about this Instagram explore page update.

Instagram Explore page changed

Instagram changed the Explore tab in May 2019 to make it easier for users to delve deeper into their niche interests. The platform's main goal was to make it easier for people to find what they were searching for and what they liked. Instagram's latest update brought a significant UI upgrade.

The Explore feed has been replaced with a dedicated reels tab, which was previously located at the bottom. Due to the recent ban of TikTok in India and the possibility of a ban in the United States, Reels has gained a lot of traction. The biggest update is a top-of-screen navigation bar with filter shortcuts, as well as Instagram's latest moves to improve the user experience, such as IGTV, Shopping, and more. The Reels button directs users to a random Reels video, from which they can swipe to see another. Previously, users could only view Reels from the Search tab.

So, where is Instagram's Explore page? The Explore button, also known as the Search or Discover tab, has been relocated to the top of the Home page, next to the Direct Messages icon, and leads to the Explore page. Go to the Home Page and look for the DM at the top. A new search icon will be available. That should be clicked. This will take you to the feed page to look around.

How do Instagram Reels work?

If you have a Public Account, you can upload your reel to a special section of Explore, where it will be visible to the rest of the Instagram world. You may also post your reel to your Feed to share it with your fans. Reels matches the Instagram privacy settings if you have a Private Account. You should post your reel to Feed so that only your followers can see it. People won't be able to use the original audio from your reels, and they won't be able to share them with people who don't follow you.

IMAGE: Instagram