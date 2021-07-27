Is Battlefield 2042 Offering A Battle Royale Mode? Know More About EA's Upcoming Release

Battlefield 2042 release date has been set for October 2021 and the makers have already released a lot of information about their game. But some fans are still curious to know more about the game mode in Battlefield 2042. Recently, they have been asking specific questions about the Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale mode. This is after a number of game developers decided to adapt to this popular game mode. So to help these players here is all the information on the internet about Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale mode.

Will Battlefield 2042 feature the Battle Royale mode?

The makers of Battlefield 2042 had confirmed that they will not be adding a Battle Royale mode during its initial release. They have not ruled out the possibility to bring in this mode but have confirmed that it will not be released in the game during its October release date. There is a possibility that the makers could release this game mode later on because of the popularity around it. But for now, no official statement has confirmed the release of a Battle Royale mode to their upcoming title.

Apart from this, the makers have also been working towards releasing their new Battlefield Portal feature along with Battlefield 2042. The makers have added an option for users to get creative and develop their own game modes. This means that the players have full liberty to create their own rules, game modes, teams, maps and customize already existing modes. Well, this feature could be applied to create a type of Battle Royale game mode. This can only be used on next-generation consoles or PC because of the 96 player limit in a match. The previous generation consoles only support 48 players in a game.

Currently, the developers are working on releasing the Battlefield 2042 beta version in September. Releasing a beta version of the game could help the makers to learn more about the bugs and fixes and rectify them to release the final version of the game. Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will help the makers to make all these required small changes before the final release of the game that is set for October 22.