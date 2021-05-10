Is Battlefield 5 Cross Platform? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release in 2021, but fans are expecting to hear more about it at EA Play next month. While not much is known about Battlefield 6, the cross-play feature is one of the most requested features by the entire player base. So, is Battlefield 5 cross platform? Continue reading the article to know more about the cross platform capability of Battlefield 5.

Battlefield 5 Cross Platform

Looking back at Battlefield V, it is disappointing that the game does not allow crossplay. This means that PC players cannot enter console players' lobbies and similarly the console players cannot enter the PC players lobbies. The reason why DICE and EA have been so reluctant to introduce cross-play in the series is still unknown. Fans have been requesting cross-platform matchmaking for a long time, but the developers have yet to respond.

Earlier in the game's development, there were reports that Battlefield 5 would support cross-platform play. However, no official announcements have been made as to when or even whether Battlefield 5 will allow cross-play. This is bad news for those who wish to collaborate on different platforms with others. In recent years, the cross-platform play has become a major concern in the gaming industry. Particularly now that games like Fortnite are paving the way for a game that works across all platforms.

BATTLEFIELD V MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350 Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 560 / HD 7850 2GB DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

BATTLEFIELD V RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent Memory: 12GB RAM Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 580 8GB DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Available Disk Space: 50GB Hard-drive space: 50GB



IMAGE: Electronic Arts