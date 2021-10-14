Is Elon Musk Coming To Genshin Impact? All We Know About Collaboration Tweet

Genshin Impact recently gained much attention amongst the gamers after trying to attract Elon Musk to their game. miHoYo released a new set of milestones that could help the makers bring in Elon Musk. The CEO and Chief Engineer at SpaceX also acknowledged this and replied to it by saying that he can’t wait to be in their gacha game. But it seems that the rewards released by miHoYo on Ella Musk’s Twitter account were removed recently. But WePc managed to get a screenshot of all these deleted poss from Ella Musk. Here is how Genshin Impact used Elon Musk for a Twitter campaign.

Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Elon Musk on Genshin Impact

miHoYo started this strange campaign to celebrate the main Genshin Impact Twitter account reaching 2 million followers. They also tried to improve the following of their secondary Twitter account, @Paimon2theMoon. Initially, this account used to be named after Paimon but the makers have decided to change the name to Ella Musk for carrying out this campaign. The first goal mentioned in the campaign included reaching 500K and the makers would change the name back to Paimon. The last task involves bringing in Musk to Genshin IMpact’s HQ after their secondary account reached 5 million followers. Several users have been reacting to Elon’s tweet after Genshin Impact removed these tasks from their Twitter. Here are some fan reactions on Elon Musk in Genshin Impact.

It's a shame when you try to ask us to follow a random account just to get publicity... well apparently elon musk can't wait to be in genshin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LQwAkg66Sg — Juan De Dios Martinez (@JuanDeD54918720) October 14, 2021

More about Genshin Impact

Apart from this, Genshin Impact players had been complaining about the Genshin Impact anniversary rewards. Because of this, several gamers have now taken out their range on the game’s Google Play Store ratings. Genshin Impact ratings have shot down from a reputable rating of 4.5 stars to a low 2.8-star rating. It was very shocking to see the players get so angry for not giving out suitable rewards. The makers were supposed to give special rewards for their Anniversary event. Players with the game’s Blessing of the Welkin Moon pass were eligible for getting these rewards. But according to the players, only 10 per cent of them could get the pass via a raffle system. miHoYo was then forced to refresh their rewards for the event and bring back the resting t0 3.7 stars.

Image: Twitter/@genshinimpact/AP