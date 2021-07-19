Is Fifa 21 Cross Platform? Here's How You Can Play The Game Against PS4, Xbox One Players

A number of gamers have managed to get their hands on the next-generation consoles but there is a small confusion if some games have been made available for cross-play or not. Fifa 21 is one such game and the players are curious to know more about the availability of the cross-play feature. They have thus been trying to ask some specific questions like is Fifa 21 cross-platform? To help out these players, here is all the information that could help answer the players questions about FIFA 21 cross-platform function. Read more about EA Sports’ FIFA 21.

Is Fifa 21 cross platform?

You won't be able to play across console generations or cross-play in #FIFA21.



However, you will be able to carry over your FUT progression from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox 1 to Xbox Series X. https://t.co/mUqU3zcAud — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 10, 2020

FIFA 21 is popular for its online gaming modes like the FIFA Ultimate Team, Online Seasons and Pro Clubs. The release of next-generation consoles has created a lot of doubts amongst the game. This is because they want to know if the cross-play feature has been enabled for the game or not. FIFA Direct Communications recently took to their Twitter account to confirm that FIFA 21 PS5 players will not be able to play the game with their friends.

They will need to download the PS4 version of the game on their next-generation console. But this does not mean that your old data from the previous generation console is gone. They have added options to recover the FUT progression from PS4 and Xbox One consoles. No other information has been released by EA to solve their player’s doubts. Thus waiting in for any more updates might be the best option for the players currently.

Fifa 22 is available for preorder and EA Sports has constantly been releasing new content for the same. A number of new changes have been made to the new generation of FIFA. They have now released new information about their latest HyperMotion technology. A brand new reveal trailer was recently released that gave the players an insight into how this feature will be utilized in the game. Apart from this, a number of different players have been talking about the requirements to cope up with these new changes and features. So here are the required system requirements for Fifa 22 to run seamlessly.