Is Finneon Shiny In Pokemon Go? Learn All About It In This Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely revitalized the augmented reality-based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at Pokemon Go Shiny Finneon, the biological details of Finneon, and more.

Is Finneon Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Finneon was first introduced into the Pokemon Go game during the holiday 2018 event. Since then, this water-type Pokemon has made several appearances in various events and raid battles in the game. Many players are searching whether there is a Shiny form available for Finneon in Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, the Shiny form of Finneon isn’t yet released to the game. There has been no official word as to when it will be made available in Pokemon Go. While its shiny form may not yet be available, Finneon is still available to Pokemon GO players with a desire to collect it or at least add it to their Pokedex entry. Despite its stats, it is also capable of learning the charged attack Ice Beam, which may prove useful during the raid battles. Fortunately, its current catch rate in the wild stands at 50 percent, meaning it won't take much effort to capture it. With an accompanying flee rate of 10 per cent, it is unlikely to escape from the catch encounter.

The biological details of Finneon

Finneon is a small fishlike Pokémon with an ellipsoid body. The bottom half of its body is light-blue while the top half is black. A purple stripe runs across Finneon's horizontal length. This stripe can store sunlight, which allows Finneon to shine vividly at night. It has small blue pectoral fins, two black oval-shaped dorsal fins, and purple eyes. Finneon's most notable feature is the pair of caudal fins that resemble a pair of blue butterfly wings with purple spots. Because of its wing-like fins, it is known as the Beautifly of the Sea. The bottom lobes of a female Finneon's tail fin are bigger than a male's. It lives in bodies of water, and it travels in schools, sometimes with Lumineon. Wingull is a natural predator of Finneon. And that is all you need to know about whether the Shiny form of Finneon is available in the game or not.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic