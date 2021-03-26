Is Fortnite Fetch Rewards Legit? Here's More About Popular Battle Royale Rewards

Fortnite Season 6 has been released and the makers have been adding a number of new content to their game. Because of this the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking a number of questions about it. So to help them out, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Fortnite Fetch rewards

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like is Fortnite Fetch rewards legit and can you get the renegade raider skin with Fortnite Fetch rewards. This is because the Fetch app grants its users a number of different rewards. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Fetch Rewards that could answer their questions like is Fortnite Fetch rewards legit, and can you get the renegade raider skin with Fortnite Fetch rewards. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Fetch Rewards.

Currently, the Fortnite Ferch Rewards can only be accessed by the players in AMerica as the application is only available there. But no official announcements have been made by Epic Games related to this application. The players have also been trying to figure out how to get the renegade raider skin with Fortnite Fetch rewards. It is currently not possible to get this skin with the help of these rewards. The players need to collect V-Bucks in order to buy this skin in the game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the new challenges that have been released recently. Read more about Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 quests.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 challenges

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a Boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

