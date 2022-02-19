Is Free Fire Max available in India? All you need to know about the game by Garena

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India along with 53 other applications that allegedly help China to gain intelligence about Indian users. The game is developed by a Singaporean company called 111dots Studio and was published by Garena, which is a Vietnamese company. Despite this, the game was banned and it is being speculated that Tencent's investment in the company is the cause of its removal from online application stores.

Amidst the chaos, Garena Free Fire players are turning towards Garena Free Fire Max, which still seems to be available in India. Although the game has been developed and published by the same companies as Garena Free Fire (which has been banned), Garena Free Fire Max is readily available on Google Play Store and players can download the game for free. Between both games, Free Fire Max offers a better visual experience with high-quality graphics.

Is Free Fire Max banned in India?

As of now, Free Fire Max is not banned in India. However, it is backed by the same company as Garena Free Fire and is probably sending players' data to the same servers for processing, it could be banned soon. It is now known that on what basis did the government of India ban one game and left the other. However, Garena Free Fire Max has been removed from Apple's App Store, which could be because of the lawsuit filed by Krafton for copying the gameplay and design of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Nevertheless, Free Fire fans can play both games in India, albeit with a few login issues.

How to download Free Fire Max in India?

Since the application is not banned in India, users need not stress about downloading it. To download Garena Free Fire Max in India, one simply needs to search for Garena Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and install the game. Thereafter, opening the game and creating an account will enable users to play the multiplayer battle royale game in India, unless it is banned in the near future as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Garena Free Fire and other gaming news.