Is Horizon Zero Dawn Free? Know All About The Sony And Guerrilla Game's Release

Horizon Zero Dawn has been one of the most popular games released by Sony and Guerrilla Games. The game has managed to gain a lot of positive reviews from the critics as well as the players. But recently the makers have removed any price on their game in order to encourage their players to stay at home. Thus the players have been asking stuff like is Horizon Zero Dawn free?

Is Horizon Zero Dawn free?

Horizon Zero Dawn is part of PlayStation's #PlayAtHome initiative and available for free in the PlayStation Store now!



Pick up the Complete Edition between 19 April and 14 May – Stay home, and stay healthy ðŸ¹ pic.twitter.com/cMSuSL566A — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) April 19, 2021

Sony and Guerrilla Games have now confirmed that their Horizon Zero Dawn has now become a free-to-play game. The players do not require to have any kind of subscription like the PS Plus for this game. The game has been made free for all the PS4 and PS5 users. Horizon Zero Dawn Play at Home 2021 platform is going to be in the game for all the users all over the globe till May 15, 8:30 am IST / 5 am CEST / 1 pm AEST, which translates to May 14, 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET. It is not common to see such a successful game be launched for no additional cost. The makers are going to release the complete version of the game along with other features including Frozen Wilds expansion and a digital artbook. Thus grab this deal till it lasts. This deal will be removed for the PS users after May 15.

More about Horizon

Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the upcoming sequel of the game. The makers have now confirmed that they will continue the story of Aloy, the main character of the game with their Horizon Forbidden West. The game is set to release in 2021 and was first announced by the makers during the launch of the next-generation console, PS5. The game will be focused on giving the players an enhanced gaming experience with the PS5. Makers might even release a PS4 version of the game for the players to complete the story that was started with Horizon Zero Dawn.

The main element of the game is the underwater exploration that will allow the players to discover mysteries beneath the surface of seas, lakes, and rivers. Seeing a sequel to the game is not shocking after learning about the popularity of the game. It also managed to receive a comic book series released by Titan Comics on 5 August 2020 because of its popularity. Horizon Zero Dawn is known to have one of the best storylines available in a game lately, thus we can expect to see this continue with the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West.

Promo Image Source: Guerrilla Twitter