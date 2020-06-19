Is Kit Meowscles' Son? Kit Fortnite Season 3 Origin Explained

Meowscles is back in the Fortnite season 3 update and we can see him in the trailers as well. However, this time he is not the only cat we see. Yes, the new boss called Kit is here and it is hard to tell the difference between Kit and Meowscles apart from their age (as Kit is small and Meowscles is huge). Many gaming and news portals are referring Kit as Meowscles' son, which is quite interesting for all the gamers. But, is it true? Here is all we know so far.

Is Kit Meowscles' son?

The answer is Yes. Kit, who was speculated to be a female character, has been confirmed to be a boy and Meowscles' son. In the Kit Fortnite origin video, we get the glimpse of how Kit becomes the Boss and also how he lost his legs. Meowscles' son is strong and the Baby Meowscles Teaser revealed that the new Boss got his legs designed by Jules after the Shadows (Antagonists) attacked Meowscles' house. In the same Kit Fortnite origin video, Meow is heard calling Kit 'Cowboy' which is enough of a proof that Kit is Meowscles' son and a new male Boss of the Battle Royale. In the teaser video, Kit is seen going to save his mom from the hands of the Shadows. In the Kit Fortnite origin video, we can spot Kit's mom inside the Jail, and then he helps her escape. Watch the video below-

Baby Meowscles Teaser - Kit origin Film

Meowcles Son - Kit location and mythic weapons

Kit, the boss in Fortnite Season 3, rides a mechanical robot designed by Jules and can be found in the Cotty Corner in the south-east. With two mythic weapons called the Shockwave Launcher and Charge Shotgun, ex-boss Meowscles' Son rules in the South-east. Many speculated him to be a female character due to the name "Kit," which is generally used for female babies around the world. But, after the Baby Meowscles Teaser video release, it has been confirmed that Kit is the only male boss out of three Bosses including Jules and Ocean.

Images ~ Epic Games

