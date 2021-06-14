Is Outer Worlds 2 Xbox Exclusive? Know More About The Upcoming Release

The Xbox presentation at the E3 gaming event has brought in a lot of information regarding a number of different games. The makers have also released some information about the most awaited Outer Worlds 2. Because of this, the players have currently been searching for terms like is Outer Worlds 2 Xbox exclusive and what is Outer Worlds 2 release date. To help these players, here is all the information about Outer Worlds 2 that has been released at E3 2021 gaming event. Read more

Is Outer Worlds 2 Xbox Exclusive?

After taking over the parent company of Bethesda, the games have now become a part of the Xbox presentation at E3 2021. The makers of the game have recently announced that the two popular releases of Bethesda including Outer Worlds 2 and Starship are going to be released for Microsoft users only. This has been done after Xbox paid a large sum of $7.5 billion to take over the parent company of Bethesda. But to honour the Ps exclusive deals too, they are going to launch the Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 first. Apart from this, the makers of the game have also released a new trailer for the game. This Outer Worlds 2 trailer was released during their presentation at the E3 event. Here is the Outer Worlds 2 trailer that has been released during the E3 event.

The makers have also released some information about Starfield and they have now confirmed its release date which has been set to be out on November 11th, 2022. The makers have decided to release the game just for Xbox Series X / S and PC and because of this the players have been asking specific questions like will Starfield be on PC and more. The makers have currently released a new trailer for the game and it has certainly shown what to expect from the game. Initially, the trailer was first going to be released at Microsoft’s Xbox + Bethesda event. But just moments before, the trailer was leaked by The Washington Post. Here is also a list of other games that have been announced to be released as a part of Xbox game Pass.

New Xbox Gamepass titles

Starfield

Redfall

Psychonauts 2

Age of Empires IV

The Outer Worlds 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Forza Horizon 5

Back 4 Blood

Contraband

Hades

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

12 Minutes

Doom

The Evil Within 2

Rage

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout 3

Fallout Tactics

Dishonored

Arx Fatalis

Party Animals

Somerville

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Slime Rancher

Shredders

Atomic Heart

Replaced

Eiuyden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiuyden Chronicle Rising

The Ascent

