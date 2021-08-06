Is PGsharp, The Pokemon Go Spoof Tool Banned? Users Storm Twitter With Downtime Claim

There have been many issues that have been arising around the PGsharp Spoofing tool in Pokemon. The tool has been suffering from some issues that have been hindering the players' gaming experience. Many players have taken to Twitter to raise their concerns about the PGsharp Spoofing tool.

PGsharp servers are experiencing high load

PGsharp is a location spoofing tool that many players use to play Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go is a game that uses AR and GPS technology to provide the players with an authentic Pokemon journey. Players need to venture out, in reality, to encounter new Pokemon, fight against their friends or take part in a gym battle. The PGsharp spoofing tool allows the users to spoof their location on the app. This helps the players to stay in one place, but venture out virtually through the tool.

PGsharp servers are experiencing high load and therefore many players have been facing issues while using the tool. PGsharp servers down is an issue that is being faced by a high amount of players. The issues that are being reported are regarding PGsharp not loading or PGsharp unable to authenticate. Many users have taken to reddit to address this painstaking issue. According to a subreddit by TastyBananaPeppers, the players should try signing in to a different account and then sign in again from the previous, this should solve the issue for them. Another subreddit by TastyBananaPeppers mentions that the players can only use this tool for 7 days in free trial and then need to pay to use it. Many users that have finished their free trial might be facing the PGsharp not loading or PGsharp unable to authenticate issue.

Users have stormed Twitter for PGsharp Downtime Issue

Many users use this tool on a daily basis, and when this tool is not working properly, it can cause a massive issue to their gaming experience. Users are agitated by the latest shortcomings from PGsharp and are blowing up Twitter with tweets regarding the PGsharp servers down issue. Many people are also using the platform to raise concerns about the functionality of the application. Check out some of the users' tweets below:

Hey @NianticLabs @NianticHelp 👀 look how the Android users with PgSharp are already having today a shiny Palkia, while me and many many others were banned just for having iOS while playing @PokemonGoApp 🤭 funny thing, don’t you think? Do you hate iOS or something? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0T0vNYBHyL — Marco Correa (@_MarcoDCorrea_) August 5, 2021

Is pgsharp dead or what's happening, I can't get on and it's bean a couple hours — Luke (@Luke60826207) August 5, 2021