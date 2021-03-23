Is PUBG Mobile India Approved By Government? Know More About The Popular BR Game

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular mobile games to play recently. But the game was banned from the Indian servers due to some problems with the Indian Government. But recently a new job opening has popped up for Krafton Inc that could hint at the launch of the popular game again. The users have been extremely curious to know more about it and are asking a number of questions related to it. Read more

Is PUBG Mobile India Approved by government?

The users have recently been trying to ask a number of questions related to the launch of PUBG Mobile recently. They have been asking questions like is PUBG Mobile India approved by the government and is PUBG Mobile going to be launched in India again. To help these users, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Apart from that, we have also managed to gather some additional information about a new PUBG Game that is currently on a rise amongst the gaming community. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing more about the PUBG Mobile India release date.

Currently, there have been no official announcements made about the PUBG Mobile India release date. But a new job opening for Krafton Inc might suggest that they will be releasing the game again in India. It is not shocking to see the game being launched there again as India managed to gather a huge number of players for the makers of these games. LiveMInt has reported that the makers of PUBG Mobile have listed a new investment strategy analyst job profile that could hint at the return of the game back to the Indian servers. The role says that the profile will help the makers to analyse mergers and acquisitions and take care of investment opportunities in India. Apart from that, there are no official announcements made by Krafton Inc.

More about PUBG

Apart from this, the makers have also been working on releasing a new PUBG Game. The users can now download PUBG New State beta version on the official website of the game. The file's size of the game is somewhere around 606 MB. This much space should already be available on your device to download the game. The players must also enable the ‘Install from unknown source' option on their devices. But there have been no official announcements about the game being launched in India. Not even the Indian government has released any official statement about the same.