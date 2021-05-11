Is Rambo Coming To Warzone? John Mclane And Rambo Skin Coming In The Mid Season Update

Quick links:
IMAGE: ES_WARZONE TWITTER
COD Warzone generally has something new for the players to test. Whether it be new skins, new weapons, new occasions, players are constantly kept occupied with the game. The disaster area continually refreshes the game to concoct new highlights and substance for the players. The most recent thing that players have their eye on is the Warzone Rambo Skin. Many have asked, is Rambo coming to Warzone?
Warzone has reached season 3 after its extravagant nuke event in the season 2 finale. This new season is based on the 1984 version of Verdansk and to go along with the theme of this season, Warzone is planning to add two new skins that were a part of the 80’s action heroes. John Rambo from the Rambo series and John McLane from the Die Hard series are going to be added as playable skins as a part of the mid-season update for season 3. Players should be able to unlock or purchase the Rambo Skin and the John McLane skin when it comes out in the new update. Call of Duty official Twitter account just released a teaser for the Rambo skin, check it out below:
Become war.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 10, 2021
5.20.21. pic.twitter.com/omIRogihm2
Exfiltration Trios is the latest LTM event that has been added to Warzone. In this game mode, the players will be put in teams of 3, and the team holding the radio when the timer runs out wins the game. Many players are confused about how to play Warzone Exfiltration. Check out the guide on how to play Warzone exfiltration below: