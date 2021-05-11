Is Rambo Coming To Warzone? John Mclane And Rambo Skin Coming In The Mid Season Update

COD Warzone generally has something new for the players to test. Whether it be new skins, new weapons, new occasions, players are constantly kept occupied with the game. The disaster area continually refreshes the game to concoct new highlights and substance for the players. The most recent thing that players have their eye on is the Warzone Rambo Skin. Many have asked, is Rambo coming to Warzone?

Is Rambo coming to Warzone?

Warzone has reached season 3 after its extravagant nuke event in the season 2 finale. This new season is based on the 1984 version of Verdansk and to go along with the theme of this season, Warzone is planning to add two new skins that were a part of the 80’s action heroes. John Rambo from the Rambo series and John McLane from the Die Hard series are going to be added as playable skins as a part of the mid-season update for season 3. Players should be able to unlock or purchase the Rambo Skin and the John McLane skin when it comes out in the new update. Call of Duty official Twitter account just released a teaser for the Rambo skin, check it out below:

Warzone Exfiltration Mode

Exfiltration Trios is the latest LTM event that has been added to Warzone. In this game mode, the players will be put in teams of 3, and the team holding the radio when the timer runs out wins the game. Many players are confused about how to play Warzone Exfiltration. Check out the guide on how to play Warzone exfiltration below:

In exfiltration, the players will be dropped in Verdansk, keep in mind 100 players will be dropped together, so chaos is bound to take place.

Once they reach the ground, a huge circle will appear on the map, which will mark the poison gas, this circle will function as normal, and the circle will keep getting small to make the play area smaller too.

In this mode there will also be a yellow circle, this yellow circle will also keep on depleting with time. This yellow circle will mark the approximate area where the radio will spawn.

Once the radio is picked up by any of the teams, all the players in the session will be alerted about it and all players will start looking for them like hound dogs.

The aim of the game is not to just get a hold of the radio but keep it in the team until the timer runs out to win the game. Once the radio is picked up a timer for 5 minutes starts.

IMAGE: ES_WARZONE TWITTER