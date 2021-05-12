Is Resident Evil Village Multiplayer? Know All About The RE: Verse Multiplayer Feature

Quick links:
IMAGE: Capcom
The upcoming survival horror game Resident Evil: Village will feature a multiplayer mode called Re: Verse, which was previously announced. The Re: Verse open beta began on April 8 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. This beta was only available until April 11th. Aside from that, RE: Village is purely a single-player game with no co-op options. So is Resident Evil Village multiplayer? Continue reading the article to find out.
Players will play as a variety of classic RE characters in this separate online mode of RE: Verse, including Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Claire Redfield, each with their own unique weapons and skills. You can play as one of the Resident Evil villains, such as Jack Baker, Nemesis, or even Mr X if you are defeated. So the good news is that Resident Evil multiplayer is going to be available in the form of RE: Verse in the near future, most probably in the summer of 2021.
The tale of Ethan, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, continues in Resident Evil Village. This usual nobody managed to escape the Baker estate incident alive after being caught up in the events of the incident. Since then, he and his wife Mia have lived quietly under the security of the BSAA.