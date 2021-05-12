Is Resident Evil Village Multiplayer? Know All About The RE: Verse Multiplayer Feature

The upcoming survival horror game Resident Evil: Village will feature a multiplayer mode called Re: Verse, which was previously announced. The Re: Verse open beta began on April 8 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. This beta was only available until April 11th. Aside from that, RE: Village is purely a single-player game with no co-op options. So is Resident Evil Village multiplayer? Continue reading the article to find out.

Resident Evil Village Multiplayer

Players will play as a variety of classic RE characters in this separate online mode of RE: Verse, including Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Claire Redfield, each with their own unique weapons and skills. You can play as one of the Resident Evil villains, such as Jack Baker, Nemesis, or even Mr X if you are defeated. So the good news is that Resident Evil multiplayer is going to be available in the form of RE: Verse in the near future, most probably in the summer of 2021.

Resident Evil Village Starter Weapons

When you first encounter the old man at the beginning of the game, you get the LEMI semi-automatic pistol. The upgrades for this first gun is the Recoil Suppressor and the LEMI High-Capacity Mag. Recoil Suppressor - Can be obtained right after you escape the Dimitrescu castle and her daughters. LEMI High-Capacity Mag - Can be purchased directly from the Duke for 9000 Lei.

For the next weapon, you will get access to the M1897 Shotgun. When you meet the first Lycan (werewolf), you will be able to find this shotgun in one of the houses that you will be able to enter. The upgrade for this shotgun is the M1897 Shotgun Hair Trigger and you can get it from the Duke for 8000 Lei.

The 3rd weapon is the F2 sniper rifle Can be obtained while you are on your way through Castle Dimitrescu. This will be right on the attic of the roof. It helps a lot in the first major fight against Lady dimitrescu.



The tale of Ethan, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, continues in Resident Evil Village. This usual nobody managed to escape the Baker estate incident alive after being caught up in the events of the incident. Since then, he and his wife Mia have lived quietly under the security of the BSAA.

IMAGE: Capcom