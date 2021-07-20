Is Roblox down today? Check what went Wrong, Roblox Shutdown 2021 Dates

Several down detectors reported that Roblox was down on July 20, 2021. The reports suggest that the downtime began around 06:00 AM IST and lasted for an hour. Downdetector reported over 200 outages of Roblox, which Services Down reported more than 1000 outages in the last 24 hours. Users took to social media platforms like Twitter to report the issue as well. Keep reading to know more about whats wrong with Roblox and is Roblox down right now?

Is Roblox down right now?

As it turns out, the problem with Roblox servers started around 06:00 AM on July 20, 2021. Soon after the issue occurred, users started reporting it on down detectors and social media platforms. Some users even though that they are banned from the server. They later came to realize that Roblox was temporarily down. Further, some users on Twitter also said that Roblox servers were down two times within a short period of time. The hashtag 'Robloxdown' was trending earlier this morning as users around the world reported the issue with it. The servers resumed approximately after one hour of the outage, i.e. by 07:00 AM IST on July 20, 2021.

User reactions on Twitter on Roblox outage today

roblox is down for me pic.twitter.com/59ik3Yl4J9 — ScrimxzyOnRoblox (@ChambersLevano) July 20, 2021

#robloxdown I thought I got IP banned 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2zQHCxLFSv — Nick (dm the word tomato) (@NickDevss) July 20, 2021

#RobloxDown Don't clear your cookies if it means logging you out unless you want to spend time logging back in. Roblox is down at the moment pic.twitter.com/OyD7smciaR — A3cer (@a3cer) July 20, 2021

OTHER: #RobloxDown was on trending, in the category for “Gaming” on twitter while it was down. It is now safe to say it is back up, but the platform went down twice today. 📉 pic.twitter.com/y3LvohthQc — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) July 20, 2021

What is wrong with Roblox?

There might be several issues behind the outage that occurred. It might have been due to maintenance or bug fixes. According to Downdetector, about 45% of reports were related to server connection issues 38% of reports were related to issues with the website and about 17% were related to log-in. Currently, the issue seems to be resolved and Roblox servers are back up. Usually, there are notices regarding when will Roblox shut down by the platform itself, but sudden outages might be caused by glitches, errors or updates to the server. There are no comments by the platform yet on the brief outage that was experienced on July 20, 2021. Usually, when Roblox is down, there are excessive lag issues, players are not able to join any game, or games might take more time to load than usual. Any purchases made from the Roblox stores will also be reflected late.

Previous Roblox Shutdown dates