Is There A Shiny Surskit In Pokemon Go? Learn All About The Shiny Surskit In This Guide

As you all know, Pokemon go is an augmented reality based game. Since its release in 2016, the publisher of this game, Niantic, has been introducing various Pokemon, field research tasks, and events to make this game interesting for its players. Many Players are wondering whether there is a Shiny Surskit available in pokemon go. In this post, we’ll learn all about this Pokemon.

Is there a Shiny Surskit available in Pokemon Go?

Surskit was first featured in March 23, 2021, during the spotlight hour. Surskit actually appeared all over the wild and the unfortunate part is that there wasn’t a Shiny form released at that time. In other words, there isn’t a Shiny form currently available for Surskit in Pokemon Go. That doesn't mean you can't prepare for when the shiny is released. As always, getting a shiny form of any Pokemon, let alone the Shiny Surskit, is not guaranteed in Pokemon Go. It is always about chance and increasing the odds. One thing you can do to increase your chances of getting a Shiny Surskit is to use an incense item to make sure that it always appears near to you. The major benefit of using an incense item is that when you target a Particular Pokemon, it frequently appears near to you from the incense. And in this case, the Shiny Surskit. The second option that you can probably utilize is walking around the populated Pokestops and Gyms. Yes, you can walk around the populated Pokestops and gyms where Surskit found frequently. The easiest way to find out whether a Surskit is Shiny or not is to start an encounter. Winning that battle means that you will be able to catch the Shiny Surskit and add it to your Pokemon collection. To win the encounter and get the Shiny Surskit when its available to catch, all you need to do is to use the old method of throwing the best and powerful Pokeballs. Simply use the best and powerful Pokeballs, throw a curveball throw, and hit it. This way, you will be able to both win the encounter and catch the Shiny Surskit. For your information, the main locations you will be able to find Surskit are ponds, rivers, and similar wetlands, where it feeds on microscopic organisms. However, it sometimes appears in puddles after a rainstorm.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear answer of is there a Shiny Surskit in Pokemon Go. It is quite unfortunate that at present, there isn’t a Shiny version of Surskit available in Pokemon Go. Let’s hope that it gets released very shortly. Fingers crossed!

Image source: Niantic