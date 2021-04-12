JakeNBake Shares A Day In Life Of A "banned Streamer" After His Ban Gets Lifted On Twitch

Jake Abramson, also known as Jake’n’Bake, is one of the popular Twitch’s top streamers. Back on March 27, 2021, The streamer revealed that he has been temporarily banned from the said platform as he got reported by viewers for looking at his phone “while driving”. Today, he uploaded a video on Youtube revealing a day in the life of a banned streamer.

JakenBake shares a day in life as a banned streamer vlog

Jake’n’Bake took to his Twitter handle and shared a vlog with his fans in which he showed the “life of a banned streamer”. He asked his fans in the post if they have ever wondered what streamers do when they are banned. He also stated in the post that he is curious to know what netizens think of the vlog style of his recent upload and asked the netizens to let him know. Check out the post from his Twitter profile below.

In the first part of the vlog, Jake’n’Bake is seen going about his day starting with the morning chores like making breakfast and working out. He says that his friends and family have advised him to take this time off to work on himself and the things he does not get time for because of his work. The streamer is heard saying in the vlog, “No more looking at my phone on private roads on the track closed course with full safety equipment”.

However, in the second part of the vlog, he tells fans how he has been "refreshing his mails to see if Twitch has responded to his appeal." After a few attempts, he revealed in the vlog that Twitch has decreased his ban from 7 days to just 3 days. The streamer called up his close ones to give them the “good news”. Jake noted that the recent video would be available after the ban got lifted. Check out the video of the same below.

Why was JakenBake banned from Twitch?

On March 27, Jake’n’Bake revealed that he got reported for looking at his phone when he was cooling down his car. He stated that since he was waiting in a closed track and private event on private property, he made the conscious decision to check his phone. The streamer also stated that he always makes sure that he does not check his phone while driving.

Jake’n’Bake further stated that considering the situation, he had submitted a ban appeal. He also revealed that he feels “pretty down about it” and understands the severity and “why” did the platform banned him. Check out the post on his profile below.

Image credits: Screengrab from JakenBake's vlog