Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Price In India Set As Rs. 3,330; All We Know About The Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the games that have been released for the next-generation consoles. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an upcoming action-adventure game that has been developed and published by Ember Lab. A recent report by IGN confirms that Ember Lab has joined hands with Maximus Games to release a physical copy of this game. Makers have finalised the Kena: Bridge of Spirits Release date as September 21 for PS4, PS5 and PC. Since its release is just around the corner, gamers have been trying to learn more about this game. To help out these players here is all the information on the internet about Kena: Bridge of Spirits Price and release.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Release date

Ember Lab has announced the Kena: Bridge of Spirits price for the Standard Edition to be about Rs. 3,330 on PlayStation. A physical copy of the game’s standard edition for PC will cost about Rs. 939. A new Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition is also supposed to be released which gives the players some exciting rewards at the start of the game. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition price for the PlayStation version is about Rs. 4,162 and Rs. 1,179 for the PC players. Keep in mind that this game will be launched on Epic Store for PC players. Get the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and earn several rewards.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition Rewards

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4

Kena Digital Soundtrack

Kena Digital Deluxe Staff

Golden Rot Skin

Pre-Order Rot Hats

Josh Grier, chief operations officer and co-creator of Kena at Ember Lab also spoke to IGN about the upcoming game and said that their community was extremely vocal about the desire for a physical edition from the moment the game was first announced to the community. He adds that it is an honour to create a game people want to add to their collections, and are thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Games to make that happen so quickly after the initial launch. Developers are yet to reveal more information about Kena's India launch but the players can already pre-load the game digitally.