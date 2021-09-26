Krafton Bans Over 50,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India Accounts; Check Details

Among rising cases of players with illicit resources in Battlegrounds Mobile India, developer Krafton has released a report about banning many accounts from the game. BGMI players have reported on several online forums that several hackers have started appearing in matches since the game has arrived in India. The hackers manipulate the resources available in the game to use them to their advantage. In a recent announcement, the company has informed that it has banned 59,247 accounts between September 10 and September 16, 2021. These accounts were reported by other players in the game and said to use illicit in-game resources to win and defeat other matches. Players have an option to report other players in the game, wherein they can highlight the reason for reporting and mark the players.

In a public statement, the developer of battlegrounds Mobile India has said that "Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, We have collected and investigated cases through our security system and community monitoring, and permanently banned 59,247 accounts from September 10 ~ September 16. BGMI will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you with a pleasant gaming environment."

What advantages do hackers have in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

In the game, hackers can use various techniques to overpower other players. These techniques include auto-aim, wallhack, flying vehicles, speed boost, bullet cheats, muted footsteps, x-ray vision, high jump and no recoil. All these factors are responsible for keeping the gameplay as fair as possible and giving an equal chance to every player in the game. However, even if one of them is manipulated in the game, it offers a player advantage over other players.

Most recently, KRafton also announced an update for the game called BGMI 1.6. The new update will bring several new changes in the video game, including a new Flora Menace Mode, life barrier, zillion matrix, Dynahex supply, route display on the map, a faster scope adjustment and the ability to capture highlight moments. Additionally, there is unlimited ammo in training grounds, new arena battle guns and improved UAZ & bus durability.

Image: UNSPLASH