Krafton Leaks Hint At Release Of PUBG 2 By 2022; See Possible Release Date & Features

Krafton has now managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gaming community following a recent leak about an upcoming project. The information was released by a Twitter user called PlayerIGN and it hints that Krafton is currently hiring people for developing a new version of PUBG. Several industry experts have followed this leak and have claimed that the game could be a direct sequel to PUBG. The leaks are believable as Krafton was in plans for a long time to bring back their classic PUBG franchise to the Indian gaming community. Here is all the information available on the internet about PUBG 2 leak.

tl;dr of everything that happened#PUBG confirms #PUBGMobile2 release for this year and a PUBG PC & Console game release in 2022.



Based on previous sources, the PC & Console game is likely to be named: #PUBG2



The mobile game is a sequel made in house by PUBG Lite's head. — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 19, 2021

Leaks about PUBG 2 release date and features

PlayerIGN has now confirmed that the team at Krafton Amsterdam has listed out job hirings for a technical art director and a technical animator. The leak has not named any particular game and has just noted that the job listings are just for an “unannounced project”. According to their job profiles, these professionals will be working with the Game Director and Producer at Krafton for this upcoming game. The AAA game is supposed to run on the Unreal Engine 5 and several leaks about a PUBG sequel had already been discussed a few months ago. Before this leak surfaced on the internet, Alt Char has also claimed that Krafton is working on releasing a sequel to PUBG.

More about Krafton's upcoming game

It is a bit shocking to hear about a game this early because the developers are already working on releasing their upcoming PUBG: New State and several leaks around the community suggest that the game is going to be released by the end of October. Krafton has not given out any official release date for this game but has already started the pre-registration for the game. A report from IGN India has also claimed that PUBG: New State is supposed to be released by the end of October. Makers have also given out the system requirements for the mobile game. Krafton confirms that users will need to have an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 13.0 or higher version. For Android users, PUBG: New State will require at least 2GB of RAM on their devices that run Android 6.0 or later.