Krafton Releases BGMI Update 1.7; League Of Legends Characters Introduced And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a new update. Krafton has recently rolled out BGMI v1.7 which brings a new model inspired by League of Legends, another popular smartphone game out there. The crossover brings new features, gameplay mechanics and other content to BGMI. The update will be in place from November 19, 2021, i.e. today. Keep reading to know more about BGMI update 1.7.

Along with the new update, Krafton is bringing the "Mirror World Theme" to the popular maps in the game including Erangel, Livik and Sanhok. As mentioned in the official press release by Krafton, the Mirror Island appears in the game after the players have spent some time on one of the three maps. Players can enter into the mirror world by using the Wind Wall on the ground. Interestingly, as a player enters into the Mirror World, their character transforms into one of the four characters named - Jinx, Vi, Joyce and Caitlyn. These characters belong to League of Legends and Arcane.

Players will be able to use the special abilities of the Apex Legends characters

As the players transform into one of the Arcane characters, they can kill the monsters on the island with their character's weapons and skills. Additionally, they will also be able to collect Hextech Crystals as a reward if they are successful in defeating a monster. As mentioned in the release, " Once the character is dead or playtime on the Mirror Island ends, players can return to the normal battlegrounds." Other updates include Royale Pass Month 5 rollout at a price of 360 UC. It will be themed after the mysterious mirror realm.

BGMI is about to collaborate with Liverpool FC, one of the most popular football teams in the world. As a part of the collab, BGMI will host exclusive events like You'll Never Walk Alone featuring The Reds in the game. Other rewards that will be given during the event include Liverpool FC parachute, backpack and jersey. The press release also mentions an Indian specific event called The Recall wherein players who play with eight friends get Recall tokens which can later be exchanged for other in-game rewards. Stay tuned for more gaming news.

Image: KRAFTON