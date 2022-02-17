Krafton Unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India 2022 Roadmap With Four Esports Events

KRAFTON, Inc., the South Korean video game company that developed BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) has unveiled its Esports 2022 Roadmap in India. Going forward, the company will host four exhilarating tournaments and will give away cash prizes worth Rs. 4 crores, mega prizes, and a host of national and international opportunities for sporting gamers to make a mark for themselves. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India

Beginning with a Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), KRAFTON Inc. will hold a total of four esports tournaments for BGMI in 2022. In 2021, BGMI recorded over 600k+ registrations, 200M+ views on the popular content viewing and sharing platform YouTube and witnessed 493k+ peak concurrent viewership in 2021. In 2022, BGMI will see four major tournaments, the names of which are given below, along with the prize money.

Krafton BGMI Esports events in 2022

BMOC - Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge - Rs. 1 crore

BMPS - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 - Rs. 2 crores

BMIS - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series - Rs. 1 crore

BMPS - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2 - Rs. 2 crore

Having set the stage for epic championships in 2022, registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) kick off at the end of February 2022 itself. After the registration, players will have to pass the in-game qualifiers at the end of March. A prize pool of Rs. 2 crores has been announced for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 and Season 2 each which will be followed by Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. The prize money of Rs. 2 crores will be the largest prize pool for a single esports event in India.

Commenting on the roadmap for 2022, Minu Lee, Head of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, KRAFTON, Inc. said, “KRAFTON remains committed to the development of the esports ecosystem in India, and in 2022, we will continue to provide a platform to players across the spectrum, be it pro-level or simply gaming enthusiasts via a range of tournaments and thoughtfully curated experiences."

Image: KRAFTON